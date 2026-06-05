Lionel Scaloni gives encouraging injury update on Lionel Messi ahead of pre-World Cup friendlies

The physical conditioning of Lionel Messi has undoubtedly been the primary concern for Lionel Scaloni and his coaching staff ahead of their 2026 World Cup defense. However, the Albiceleste manager has injected immense calm into the camp by providing a very positive update on the captain, suggesting he could see minutes on the pitch sooner than expected.

Messi recently suffered hamstring fatigue during Inter Miami’s Major League Soccer victory over Philadelphia Union. Upon joining the national team camp, the forward was immediately placed on a specialized, individual training program to prioritize his recovery and avoid any risk of a tear.

Speaking to the media during his latest press conference, Scaloni revealed that Messi’s recovery has taken a significant leap forward, as he has already rejoined a portion of full squad training.

“Leo is doing well. He has already trained for part of the session with the main group, which is a massive step forward. He is no longer working entirely on his own,” Scaloni explained.

Lionel Messi #10 participates during a team Argentina training session. (Getty Images)

While initial reports out of Argentina heavily suggested that Messi would be completely rested for the upcoming friendlies against Honduras and Iceland, the tactician refused to rule him out. Instead, Scaloni indicated that the captain might actually see the pitch during this double-match window.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also ‘I would be happy if it were Messi’: Klose on Argentine star and Mbappe surpassing his World Cup scoring record

“He is progressing quite nicely, to the point where he could play a part in these two friendlies for a few minutes. We will evaluate whether that happens tomorrow against Honduras or in the following match, but he feels much better, and that gives us tremendous peace of mind”. he continued.

Scaloni warns of potential World Cup roster changes

While the update on Messi was incredibly bright, Argentina’s broader fitness landscape heading into the World Cup is far more complicated. Although no squad member has been ruled out with a long-term injury, several key players are currently far from 100% fitness, prompting Scaloni to issue a strict warning regarding the final 26-man roster.

“We are entirely certain that if someone is not physically right, they will be left out of the tournament; we are very clear on that. For now, we are managing it well, monitoring everyone and taking zero risks. When the final week arrives and we have to ramp up the intensity, that is when we will make the necessary tough decisions. We will see how the recovery plans progress,” the manager warned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aside from Messi’s muscle fatigue, six other players have been forced to train away from the main group due to various physical setbacks, including Julian Alvarez (ankle), Nahuel Molina (muscle tear), Gonzalo Montiel (muscle tear), Leandro Paredes (muscle tear), Emiliano Martinez (fractured finger) and Nico Paz (minor fracture in his right knee).

Scaloni concluded by stating that the upcoming week will serve as the ultimate litmus test for the reigning world champions, as the medical staff prepares to push the players’ bodies to full match capacity. “Next week will be crucial and will give us a much clearer picture. We are going to lift the workload and see exactly how those training separately respond to the intensity,” he added.