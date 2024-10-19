Fans of Ted Lasso may have reason to rejoice as it appears that season 4 of the beloved Apple TV+ show is on the way. There has been no official confirmation from the streaming service. However, recent developments have sparked excitement and speculation that more Ted Lasso episodes are coming. The latest clue? Apparently, the Film & Television Industry Alliance spilled the beans that they were working on a fourth season of Ted Lasso.

The Film & Television Industry Alliance accidentally confirmed that Ted Lasso season 4 is moving forward, AppleInsider reveals. This follows previous rumors that pre-production was set to begin in January 2025, with filming expected to take place in London. Adding Ted Lasso to the list of projects has only served to heighten the anticipation that a new season is on the way. And that’s before anybody has ever spoken a word of confirmation.

For many fans, the end of season 3 seemed like a fitting conclusion to the series. The titular character, played by Jason Sudeikis, returned home to Kansas City after his time coaching AFC Richmond. However, Ted Lasso’s overwhelming popularity and the success of its ensemble cast have led to ongoing demands for more episodes. In fact, rumors have been circulating ever since the season 3 finale aired almost a year and a half ago.

Rumors and cast excitement

While official word from Apple TV+ is still pending, various reports have hinted at the return of Ted Lasso.

Earlier rumors suggested that several key cast members had their contracts picked up for another season. Additionally, entertainment insider Matt Belloni affirmed on his podcast that “this is indeed the go time,” pointing to further evidence of the show’s continuation.

Hannah Waddingham, who plays the iconic character Rebecca Welton, also hinted at the possibility of returning to the world of Ted Lasso. Speaking on the Table for Two podcast, she shared her excitement at potentially stepping back into her role as the owner of AFC Richmond.

“I don’t know. All I do know is that Welton has gone nowhere out of my heart. I think there’s a possibility”, Waddingham said. The 50-year-old actress added that the show’s writers were “a writers’ room of champions”. Thus, they have set a high standard for her future work. Her enthusiasm echoes the sentiments of other cast members, who have similarly expressed interest in returning to the hit series.

Path to season 4 and what to expect

The original plan for Ted Lasso was for it to last for three seasons. However, its massive popularity—along with critical acclaim and numerous awards—meant that fans, as well as the show’s creative team, wanted more. The success of season 3 only strengthened calls for a continuation. As the conversation around a potential season 4 grew, one question lingered: would Jason Sudeikis return?

After a period of uncertainty, it now appears that work on season 4 is well underway. As per 9To5Mac, a January 6, 2025 start date has been set for the new season’s production. This information aligns with earlier rumors that filming would commence at the beginning of 2025. Sigmund Judge, host of the Magic Rays of Light podcast, provided exclusive details about the filming schedule. Later, the Film & Television Industry Alliance’s website confirmed it.

With production gearing up, fans are left wondering what a potential season 4 will look like. Will the focus shift from Ted Lasso himself to other characters, as hinted by previous reports? Or will Sudeikis continue to play a central role, perhaps with reduced screen time? These questions remain unanswered, but the show’s expansive cast and well-developed supporting characters provide ample opportunity for new storylines to emerge.

