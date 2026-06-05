‘You can’t say Cristiano has no talent or that Messi doesn’t work hard’: Mbappe compares the two superstars

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the central figures in soccer’s greatest rivalry of the 21st century for more than a decade. Now, with both players nearing the end of their careers, they are preparing to compete in their sixth World Cup while remaining among the sport’s biggest stars. Kylian Mbappe recently weighed in on the debate surrounding the two legends.

“I played with both. Well, I played with Messi and I played against Ronaldo. Cristiano is my idol, but I also played with Leo. And having played against both, the truth is they are really different. They are not similar at all,” Mbappe said in a recent interview on the YouTube channel Sorare and Colombien.

Indeed, Messi and Mbappe were teammates for two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain between 2021 and 2023. Together, they won three trophies: the 2021-22 and 2022-23 Ligue 1 titles, as well as the 2022 Trophee des Champions. However, they fell short of their main objective of winning the UEFA Champions League, suffering Round of 16 eliminations in both seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has only crossed paths with Mbappe as an opponent. They faced each other twice at club level in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 between Real Madrid and PSG, and three more times internationally between France and Portugal. Ronaldo holds the edge in those meetings, with two wins and three draws.

“The rivalry between them was good because they are completely opposite,” the French forward added before listing some of their contrasting qualities: “One right-footed, one left-footed; tall, short; more refined, more raw; one more impactful, the other with greater vision.”

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal valued higher than Messi’s Argentina in World Cup squad ranking: Mbappe’s France top the list

Mbappe dismisses prejudices about Ronaldo and Messi

During the same conversation, the interviewer asked Mbappe about the common perception that the main difference between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is that the Argentine star relies on talent, while the Portuguese forward is defined by hard work.

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“Without condescension, when they say one is hard work and the other is pure talent, that’s the opinion of someone who doesn’t play soccer,” Mbappe said firmly. “You can’t say Cristiano has no talent or that Messi doesn’t work hard. It means you’ve never put on a pair of boots and trained every day in your life.”

Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe set for the 2026 World Cup

This summer in North America could mark the final international appearances of both Messi and Ronaldo, and there is even a realistic chance they could meet for the first and only time at a World Cup. If Argentina and Portugal win their respective groups and continue advancing through the knockout rounds, they would face each other in the quarterfinals.

France, meanwhile, would be placed on the opposite side of the bracket if they win their group. That means that, if the tournament unfolds as expected, Kylian Mbappe could only face Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in a potential World Cup final.

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