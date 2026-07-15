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World Cup Recap: Spain Smothers France in Dallas to Book Spot in World Cup Final

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Pedro Porro celebrates a goal for Spain vs France.
© Getty ImagesPedro Porro celebrates a goal for Spain vs France.

The unstoppable force of France’s star-studded attack has collided head-on with an immovable Spanish wall, and the immovable object prevailed in spectacular fashion. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, host Adrian Sousa breaks down a absolute tactical masterclass in Dallas as La Roja completely dismantled pre-tournament favorites France 2-0 to punch their ticket to the 2026 World Cup Final.

Listen to the full tactical deconstruction on Spotify to hear exactly how the match was won.

The matchday story was one of pure, unadulterated structural dominance. Spain grabbed the early initiative in the 22nd minute when teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was dragged down in the box by Lucas Digne. Mikel Oyarzabal stepped up to the spot and calmly dispatched the penalty to give La Roja a thoroughly deserved lead. Spain then doubled their cushion just before the hour mark when right-back Pedro Porro surged forward, exchanging a slick give-and-go with Dani Olmo before clinically slipping a finish past Mike Maignan.

But the real marvel of the evening was Spain’s defensive suffocating machine. Facing arguably the most feared, high-octane attacking force in global football, the Spanish backline utterly strangled Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, and Désiré Doué. France was restricted to an almost non-existent 0.3 expected goals (xG), failing to construct a single fluid sequence of dangerous possession. Lamine Yamal completely outshone his opposite number Mbappé on the night, winning the decisive penalty and even having a third goal cruelly chalked off for offside.

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While France slides down to Saturday’s third-place playoff and Mbappé’s pursuit of Lionel Messi’s all-time World Cup goal scoring record stalls out on 20, Spain moves forward. La Roja reach their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010, setting up a historic shot at a world-and-European-champions double this Sunday in New Jersey against either England or Argentina.

You can stream the entire tactical post-match review right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the player ratings, midfield pressing statistics, and ahead-of-the-curve final predictions.

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