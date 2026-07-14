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World Cup Bracket: Semifinal Predictions and Road to the Final

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina.

The tournament has reached its absolute peak. For the first time since the creation of the official FIFA rankings, the top four nations in the world have navigated the chaos of the knockout stages to claim the final four spots. On the newest edition of Rabona TV, host Adrian Sousa breaks down both titanic semifinal matchups and locks in his final predictions for the July 19 showcase in New Jersey.

Listen to the full tactical semifinal forecast on Spotify to hear who is projected to play for the trophy.

The program starts with a massive European heavyweight collision scheduled for Tuesday in Dallas, pitting France against Spain. It is the ultimate clash of styles: France’s terrifying, superstar-laden attack featuring Kylian Mbappé, alongside Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise, going head-to-head with a Spanish defensive wall that has conceded just once all tournament.

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On Wednesday in Atlanta, the tournament bracket reignites one of the most intense, politically charged rivalries in sporting history as England meets Argentina. Chasing their first final appearance since 1966, the Three Lions will lean heavily on the tournament-defining brilliance of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Standing in their way are the defending champions, who have grit out three straight single-elimination scares as Lionel Messi chases consecutive global glory.

Adrian wraps up the episode by analyzing the mouth-watering possibility on the horizon: if both favorites take care of business, the world will witness a spectacular, historic rematch of the 2022 final in New Jersey.

You can stream the entire tactical preview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Predictions on Spotify to see how your personal final bracket looks compared to Adrian’s expert analysis before the semifinals kick off.

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