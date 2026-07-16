Six Minutes of Madness: How England’s Fatal Retreat Blew a Spot in the World Cup Final

The dream of bringing football home has dissolved in the most agonizing way imaginable. In an incredibly tense, dramatic World Cup Semifinal in Atlanta, a familiar script played out on the global stage. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, host Adrian Sousa dissects the structural choices that led to England’s devastating late collapse.

Listen to the full tactical semifinal breakdown on Spotify to hear the complete post-match analysis.

For 85 minutes, England did absolutely everything right. Thomas Tuchel’s side remained organized, suffocated dangerous spaces, and kept a quiet Lionel Messi isolated from his creative partners. The tactical game plan yielded the ultimate reward early in the second half when Anthony Gordon fired the Three Lions into a deserved 1-0 lead.

With a spot in the final just five minutes away, England made the fatal decision to sit back, lower their defensive block, and try to absorb pressure. When you invite the greatest playmaker of all time to orchestrate outside your penalty area, you pay the ultimate price.

Having been neutralized for the majority of the afternoon, Messi turned the entire match on its head with a pair of late, devastating moments:

The Equalizer (85th minute): Messi drifted centrally, dragging the English central defenders with him before releasing a perfectly weighted ball to Enzo Fernández, who smashed home the equalizer.

The Winner (Stoppage time): Pulling out to the right wing, Messi whipped a pinpoint, curling cross over the defensive line that substitute Lautaro Martínez powerfully headed past Jordan Pickford to complete the stunning turnaround.

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The lightning-fast, six-minute comeback extends England’s agonizing 60-year wait for a World Cup final appearance. Instead, the tournament bracket moves forward with a monumental, mouth-watering matchup.

The death-defying defending champions, who have successfully navigated three consecutive knockout-round scares, march on to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. There, they will clash with a rampant Spain team on Sunday. The match sets up a historic bid to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil did so in 1962.

You can stream the entire matchday overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to stay completely updated on final scores, player ratings, and tactical previews ahead of the World Cup Final.

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