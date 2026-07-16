World Cup Recap: Messi Guides Argentina Past England to Set Up Final Clash with Spain

The final showdown of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially locked in, and it promises to be one of the most narrative-heavy, poetic finals in football history. On the newest edition of The 90th Minute, hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap a breathless night in Atlanta that saw the defending champions escape yet another single-elimination grave, before turning their attention to a highly anticipated generational battle in New Jersey.

Listen to the full tactical recap and final preview on Spotify to catch up on the entire tournament breakdown.

The show leads with a comprehensive autopsy of Argentina’s incredible 2-1 comeback victory over England at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions took a deserved 1-0 lead in the 55th minute through Anthony Gordon, dominating the tempo and limiting Argentina’s central avenues. However, England’s decision to drop deep and defend the narrow lead proved completely fatal.

The champions mounted a furious late charge. Lionel Messi, pulling the strings from deep, orchestrated the escape with two pinpoint assists—setting up the equalizer in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martínez buried the 90th-minute match-winner. Dan and Blake debate whether England threw away their golden opportunity and look at what the future holds for this English squad.

The focus shifts entirely to Sunday’s monumental World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium. The hosts describe this match as a dream clash of generations, framing it as a battle between Barcelona’s illustrious past and bright present.

The Master: Lionel Messi is hunting a historic back-to-back global crown to put the definitive exclamation point on his legendary career.

The Apprentice: 19-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal aims to cap off his tournament with the ultimate prize, cementing his trajectory as the game’s next all-time great.

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The duo analyzes the crucial tactical matchups—specifically how Spain’s suffocating midfield press led by Rodri will attempt to limit Messi’s space. They also build a highly debated combined Argentina-Spain starting XI and predict who will ultimately lift the trophy on July 19.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay completely updated on final scores, tactical breakdowns, and predictions ahead of the World Cup Final.