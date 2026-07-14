World Cup Preview: Spain vs. France Mind Games Ignite Blockbuster Semifinal

The final four has arrived, and the psychological warfare is officially in full swing. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price dive headfirst into a blockbuster World Cup Semifinal preview as European giants Spain and France prepare to renew their modern rivalry in Dallas.

Listen to the full tactical preview on Spotify to get ready for kickoff.

The show leads with the fascinating war of words that has taken over the buildup. Spain’s teen sensation Lamine Yamal set social media ablaze with a highly confident public statement, reminding everyone that La Roja have beaten Didier Deschamps’ side in their last two major tournament meetings.

The hosts debate whether Yamal’s words represent youthful, elite self-belief or unnecessary arrogance that could serve as bulletin board material for Kylian Mbappé and Les Bleus. Dan and Blake also analyze Deschamps’ calculated decision to keep his squad quiet and play subtle mind games of his own ahead of the clash.

Tactically, the duo highlights the absolute necessity of Spain’s high press. If Luis de la Fuente’s side wants to throttle France’s transitions, they must disrupt the French engine room before Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise can gather momentum in the channels. To celebrate the sheer volume of superstar talent on display, the guys build an incredible, highly controversial combined all-time XI featuring legendary figures from both Spanish and French football history.The program concludes with a look at the other side of the bracket.

The hosts discuss the referee appointments for Wednesday’s heated, historic England vs. Argentina semifinal, pay tribute to Erling Haaland’s soaring global stardom following Norway’s heroic welcome-home reception, and evaluate how Harry Kane is navigating the intense pressure of the English media.You can stream the entire preview right now.

Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to get the ultimate breakdown of matchday tactics, key player matchups, and official score predictions.

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