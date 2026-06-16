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World Cup Daily Recap: Heavyweights Left Frustrated by Dramatic Draws

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Vozinha #1 of Cape Verde applaud fans after the 0-0 draw against Spain.
© Buda Mendes/Getty ImagesVozinha #1 of Cape Verde applaud fans after the 0-0 draw against Spain.

Another high-stakes matchday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered massive headlines, tactical battles, and an unexpected managerial shakeup. On the latest edition of Rabona TV’s World Cup Daily Recap, the tournament action shifted into high gear with heavyweights failing to secure expected victories.

Listen to the full analysis on Spotify to catch up on all the goals and storylines.

The headline story centered around Group H, where tournament favorites Spain were left completely frustrated by Cabo Verde. A heroic performance from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha secured a historic clean sheet for the African debutants, keeping the star-studded Spanish frontline quiet for a full 90 minutes.

The drama continued in the next fixture as Belgium were held to a tight draw by a sharp Egyptian side led by Mohamed Salah. Egypt put together an impressive tactical display and looked entirely value for a win, though they couldn’t find the elusive second goal to close out the match.

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Meanwhile, Uruguay overcame a remarkably sluggish start against Saudi Arabia before finding their standard rhythm in the second half. The South American squad pushed hard for a victory, but a stellar goalkeeping display from Saudi custodian Mohammed Al-Owais prevented a comfortable margin of defeat.

The daily wrap-up concludes with a look at New Zealand, who played some highly impressive, attractive football during their tactical clash against Asian giants Iran. The show also reviews the shocking breaking news of a World Cup manager getting sacked remarkably early into the tournament sequence.

You can stream the full breakdown right now. Check out the Rabona TV Daily Recap on Spotify to ensure you stay fully up to date with the latest tactical analysis, highlights, and unexpected results shaking up the group stages.

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