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World Cup Recap: Kane Leads England Rout While Portugal Suffers Shock Draw

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring a brace vs Croatia.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesHarry Kane #9 of England celebrates scoring a brace vs Croatia.

A high-stakes matchday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered an incredible mix of goals, dominant team performances, and unexpected results. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute Daily, hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price react to a packed schedule of matches that significantly alters the outlook across several tournament groups.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday breakdown.

The headline performance came from Dallas, where England kicked off their group campaign with an emphatic 4-2 victory over Croatia. Harry Kane delivered a signature clinical performance by scoring twice, while Jude Bellingham controlled the tempo in midfield to help the Three Lions send a strong message to the rest of the field.

In sharp contrast, Portugal experienced a highly frustrating start to their group-stage journey. Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad surrendered an early advantage and was ultimately held to a surprising 1-1 draw by a resilient DR Congo side, blowing Group K wide open.

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Meanwhile, Colombia announced themselves as an immediate attacking threat with a convincing 3-1 comeback victory over Uzbekistan. Luis Díaz put together a dominant, match-winning display to guide his side through their opener, while Ghana managed to stay firmly in the conversation by scraping a narrow 1-0 win over Panama.

The episode concludes with a comprehensive analytical look ahead at the next set of highly anticipated matches on the tournament schedule.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now by checking out The 90th Minute Daily on Spotify to stay completely updated on all the latest results and group standings.

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