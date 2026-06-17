World Cup Review: Messi Hits Hat-Trick to Equal Historic Goal Record

A star-studded matchday at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered some of the most memorable individual performances of the tournament so far. On the newest edition of Rabona TV’s daily recap, the conversation focuses on marquee players delivering elite performances on the world stage.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete tactical breakdown.

The headline story belonged entirely to Argentina’s captain. Lionel Messi put on a masterclass performance by scoring a clinical hat-trick against Algeria, a feat that officially moved him level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose at 16 career World Cup goals.

The high-scoring drama continued in the other fixtures as European heavyweights took care of business. Kylian Mbappé looked unstoppable while securing a brace in France’s win over Senegal, while Erling Haaland matched that feat with a brace of his own to guide Norway past Iraq.

The episode concludes with a close look at a tight tactical battle between Austria and Jordan. The Austrian side had to work incredibly hard to break down a resilient, defensive Jordan squad that was making its historic World Cup debut before eventually securing the victory.

You can stream the entire analysis right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest matchday stats, goal records, and group standings.