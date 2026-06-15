World Cup Review: Germany Dominates as Curaçao Makes History

The latest action at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a mix of tactical chess matches, dominant displays, and historic milestones. On the newest episode of The 90th Minute, hosts break down a fascinating day of group stage football that reshaped expectations across multiple brackets.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete matchday review.

The headline story came from Group E, where Germany cruised to an emphatic 7-1 victory over World Cup debutants Curaçao. While the four-time champions flexed their attacking muscle, the Caribbean nation captured global attention by scoring a historic, first-ever tournament goal to briefly level the match.

The show also dives into a tense tactical battle in Group A, where Japan punished the Netherlands’ defensive approach by snatching a dramatic late equalizer. The hosts analyze how a cautious tactical setup ultimately cost the Dutch side two crucial points in the final minutes.

The remaining slate featured a highly anticipated matchup between Ivory Coast and Ecuador, with the African nation emerging victorious in a tight battle of tournament dark horses. Meanwhile, Sweden bounced back from a difficult qualification campaign to secure a ruthless, high-scoring win over Tunisia.

You can stream the entire tactical recap right now. Check out The 90th Minute World Cup Review on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the latest goals, surprises, and group standings.