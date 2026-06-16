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World Cup 2026 Recap: Germany and Sweden Cruise, Heavyweights Falter

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Viktor Gyokeres celebrates after Sweden's 5-1 win over Tunisia.
© Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres celebrates after Sweden's 5-1 win over Tunisia.

The group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues to deliver high-stakes drama and unexpected outcomes across the brackets. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute Daily, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price break down a packed schedule of matches that saw top contenders cruise while others stumbled.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete daily tournament analysis.

The program details a flurry of goals from the tournament’s powerhouses, headlined by Germany’s commanding 7-1 victory over Curaçao. The hosts also recap Sweden’s clinical 5-1 win against Tunisia, a high-scoring 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Japan, and a narrow 1-0 win for Ivory Coast over Ecuador.

Beyond the goal fests, the duo evaluates the massive storylines generated by unexpected stalemates. They dissect Brazil’s surprising 1-1 draw with Morocco, Switzerland splitting points with Qatar, and Scotland picking up a crucial victory over Haiti as nations fight to secure knockout positions.

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The episode wraps up by separating the true tournament contenders from the teams currently facing immense pressure to respond in their next matches. To close out the show, Riccio and Price provide early predictions and tactical previews for the upcoming slate of matches.

You can stream the entire daily breakdown right now. Check out The 90th Minute Daily on Spotify to stay up to date on all the latest results, reactions, and group stage standings.

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