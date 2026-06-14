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World Cup Day 3 Recap: Brazil Stumbles, Australia and Qatar Impress

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Vinicius scored in the first half
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesVinicius scored in the first half

Day three of the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a thrilling slate of action. The latest episode of The 90th Minute reviews all four matches, highlighting massive surprises, crucial group points, and a highly anticipated heavyweight debut.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to get the complete Day 3 match analysis.

The show kicks off with Qatar’s historic achievement against Switzerland. Despite massive Swiss pressure, the Asian side fought back dramatically in the final minutes to steal a 1-1 draw, securing their first-ever World Cup point.

The marquee matchup saw five-time champions Brazil make their tournament debut against a highly organized Moroccan team. Vinícius Júnior scored a stunning goal, but it wasn’t enough to secure three points as the match ended in a tightly contested 1-1 draw.

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The hosts then shift focus to Scotland, who ended a 36-year wait for a tournament victory by edging out Haiti 1-0. The episode wraps up with Australia pulling off the biggest upset of the day, outclassing Türkiye in a 2-0 win.

You can stream the entire tactical recap right now. Check out The 90th Minute Day 3 Breakdown on Spotify to catch up on all the goals, tactical battles, and major storylines shaking up the group stage.

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