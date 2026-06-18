Messi family issues statement regarding Jorge Messi’s health

The family of Lionel Messi has released an official statement regarding the health status of his father, Jorge Messi.

The family confirmed that Jorge Messi is currently undergoing medical treatment and monitoring. According to the update, his condition is stable, and he is showing positive signs of recovery within his specific medical framework.

The captain’s emotional display on the pitch during the tournament debut had already drawn considerable attention from fans and international media alike. In response to the wave of unsourced public narratives that followed, the inner circle chose to release this collective message to ensure clarity and request formal privacy.

Addressing media speculation and privacy concerns

The statement was issued directly by the family to clarify the situation and correct unconfirmed narratives. The communication strongly expressed dissatisfaction with the insensitive manner in which some individuals and media platforms have handled what they emphasize is a strictly personal family matter.

The inner circle emphasized that accurate information regarding Jorge Messi’s health remains strictly within the immediate family. Consequently, any external claims or reports not distributed through official family channels should be considered inaccurate and unauthorized.

Complete official family statement in English

The translated text of the message released by the Messi family reads as follows:

Statement | June 18, 2026

The Messi family informs that Jorge is currently going through a health situation.

At this moment, he is under medical supervision, recovering and evolving favorably within the framework of his clinical picture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In light of the versions, rumors, and speculation that have circulated in recent hours, the family wishes to express its deep discomfort regarding the lack of sensitivity, respect, and scruples with which some individuals have treated a strictly private and family situation.

Furthermore, the family wishes to clarify that only his closest family members possess real and precise information regarding Jorge’s condition. Therefore, any version, statement, or report that does not originate from the family itself and its corresponding channels should not be considered valid or truthful.

In moments like this, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their environment should not be subject to speculation or irresponsible media interest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We sincerely appreciate the expressions of affection, respect, and concern received, and we request that the privacy, confidentiality, and intimacy of Jorge and his entire family be preserved during this process.

Any relevant updates will be communicated in due course by the family through the appropriate channels.

Thank you for your understanding.

The family concluded the message by requesting space and confidentiality as they navigate the recovery process. They assured that any substantial changes regarding his condition will be shared transparently when appropriate.

Advertisement