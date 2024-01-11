We can reveal that the Premier League has become the most popular soccer league in the United States for the first time, but how can the competing leagues fight back so they’re still contenders?

At the same time, we discuss why MLS fans will have to fork out more in 2024 to see the new Drive to Survive-like docuseries, how the new series may or may not be more successful than the docuseries that MLS has done in the past, what type of MLS subject material would drive interest for soccer fans, how MLS believes it can be more successful worldwide in 2024, how the timing of the MLS deal with Box to Box Productions may be too late. Plus we dive into your feedback about MLS’ decision to quit the US Open Cup, and their subsequent U-turn.

Listen to the podcast episode about how leagues can catch the Premier League in the USA

Launched in 2006, the World Soccer Talk Podcast is the longest-running podcast on the planet. Every week, we share the latest news about watching soccer on television and streaming, in addition to discussing what we like and dislike and featuring your questions and feedback in our Listener Mailbag segment. Christopher Harris and Kartik Krishnaiyer host the show.

Send in your questions, comments, and feedback via e-mail to web@worldsoccertalk.com, via Twitter (@worldsoccertalk), or via Facebook. We’ll read them out on-air in the next episode. Or call our voicemail line and leave a message at 561-247-4625.

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which details where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV & streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).