Endrick could delay Real Madrid return after achieving Ligue 1 goalscoring feat Lionel Messi never reached

Endrick is experiencing a revival in his young career at Olympique Lyon, quickly earning fan recognition after just three appearances with the French club. After reaching a Ligue 1 goalscoring feat that Lionel Messi never achieved, reports have emerged suggesting the Brazilian striker could delay his return to Real Madrid.

After logging just 99 minutes during the first half of the season at Real Madrid, Endrick pushed for a move away from Spain in search of consistent playing time, with the goal of entering contention for Brazil’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. So far, his performances at Lyon have made him a central figure in discussions surrounding his immediate future.

Endrick made his debut in the Coupe de France by scoring against LOSC Lille in a 2-1 win, followed by an assist against Stade Brest last week. He then delivered his breakout performance against Metz, scoring the first hat trick of his professional career and leading Lyon to a commanding 5-2 victory in Ligue 1.

With that performance, Endrick achieved a milestone Lionel Messi never reached: scoring a hat trick in Ligue 1. While the Brazilian accomplished the feat in just two league appearances, Messi failed to do so in 58 league matches during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

Endrick claims the ball after a hat-trick in the Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz.

After the match, Endrick expressed satisfaction with his decision to join Lyon and reflected on his early success at the club: “This hat trick is very important to me, it helps the team win and I’m really pleased. I can contribute to the team and I feel like I belong. It’s like God told me this was the right place for my career. Every day, every moment, I never could have imagined it, and now it’s a reality.“

Lyon eager to retain Endrick

After Endrick’s immediate impact and rapid rise under head coach Paulo Fonseca, Lyon are now exploring ways to keep him beyond his current deal. According to ESPN, Fonseca has asked the club’s board to begin talks aimed at extending Endrick’s loan through the end of the 2026-27 season.

Lyon and Real Madrid agreed to a six-month loan during the 2025 winter transfer window, with Endrick scheduled to return to Spain at the end of the campaign. With no major departures expected in Real Madrid’s attack next season, Endrick could struggle for minutes under head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, giving Lyon an opening to push for an extension.

Given the club’s current financial constraints, a permanent transfer is not considered realistic. Lyon are currently sharing Endrick’s salary with Real Madrid, and extending the loan would represent a “significant effort,” described internally as a “very difficult” operation. Still, with Lyon sitting fourth in Ligue 1 and potentially securing increased revenue, the club could make a strong push to keep Endrick in France.

