Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Ligue 1
Comments

Endrick could delay Real Madrid return after achieving Ligue 1 goalscoring feat Lionel Messi never reached

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Endrick (L) of Olympique Lyon and Lionel Messi (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Olympique Lyon/X and David Ramos/Getty ImagesEndrick (L) of Olympique Lyon and Lionel Messi (R) of Paris Saint-Germain.

Endrick is experiencing a revival in his young career at Olympique Lyon, quickly earning fan recognition after just three appearances with the French club. After reaching a Ligue 1 goalscoring feat that Lionel Messi never achieved, reports have emerged suggesting the Brazilian striker could delay his return to Real Madrid.

After logging just 99 minutes during the first half of the season at Real Madrid, Endrick pushed for a move away from Spain in search of consistent playing time, with the goal of entering contention for Brazil’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. So far, his performances at Lyon have made him a central figure in discussions surrounding his immediate future.

Endrick made his debut in the Coupe de France by scoring against LOSC Lille in a 2-1 win, followed by an assist against Stade Brest last week. He then delivered his breakout performance against Metz, scoring the first hat trick of his professional career and leading Lyon to a commanding 5-2 victory in Ligue 1.

With that performance, Endrick achieved a milestone Lionel Messi never reached: scoring a hat trick in Ligue 1. While the Brazilian accomplished the feat in just two league appearances, Messi failed to do so in 58 league matches during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

Endrick claims the ball after a hat-trick in the Olympique Lyon cs. FC Metz.

Endrick claims the ball after a hat-trick in the Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz.

After the match, Endrick expressed satisfaction with his decision to join Lyon and reflected on his early success at the club: “This hat trick is very important to me, it helps the team win and I’m really pleased. I can contribute to the team and I feel like I belong. It’s like God told me this was the right place for my career. Every day, every moment, I never could have imagined it, and now it’s a reality.

Advertisement
Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

see also

Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

Lyon eager to retain Endrick

After Endrick’s immediate impact and rapid rise under head coach Paulo Fonseca, Lyon are now exploring ways to keep him beyond his current deal. According to ESPN, Fonseca has asked the club’s board to begin talks aimed at extending Endrick’s loan through the end of the 2026-27 season.

Lyon and Real Madrid agreed to a six-month loan during the 2025 winter transfer window, with Endrick scheduled to return to Spain at the end of the campaign. With no major departures expected in Real Madrid’s attack next season, Endrick could struggle for minutes under head coach Álvaro Arbeloa, giving Lyon an opening to push for an extension.

Given the club’s current financial constraints, a permanent transfer is not considered realistic. Lyon are currently sharing Endrick’s salary with Real Madrid, and extending the loan would represent a “significant effort,” described internally as a “very difficult” operation. Still, with Lyon sitting fourth in Ligue 1 and potentially securing increased revenue, the club could make a strong push to keep Endrick in France.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

Another Kylian Mbappe-like saga brewing? PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi sends eight-word warning to Ousmane Dembele regarding contract renewal

The echoes of the Kylian Mbappe era still linger in Paris, and any major contract discussion at Paris Saint-Germain is inevitably framed by what came before.

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

Following Neymar and Ousmane Dembele’s footsteps: PSG strikes again with shock $7m deal snatching Barcelona’s 18-year-old next gem as history repeats itself

There is a familiar, uncomfortable sensation creeping back into Catalonia — the feeling that history is once again repeating itself. Another teenage prodigy, shaped by the ideals of youth, technique, and patience, is preparing to leave. Another ambitious giant from France is waiting to strike. And once again, Barcelona supporters are left asking how a […]

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

As the road to the 2026 World Cup sharpens, Karim Benzema and Endrick have suddenly found their stories intertwined once more—this time through a bold winter move that has sent shockwaves from Madrid to France.

Virgil van Dijk has been heard: Liverpool reportedly block star’s transfer to Premier League rival for key reason

Virgil van Dijk has been heard: Liverpool reportedly block star’s transfer to Premier League rival for key reason

After losing his starring role, a Liverpool legend was reportedly close to transferring to another Premier League team. However, Virgil van Dijk publicly opposed the idea, and the Reds supposedly decided to block the player's departure for a compelling reason.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo