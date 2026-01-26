Brazil legend Marcelo sees Real Madrid legacy continue as son signs first pro deal

Marcelo Vieira, better known simply as Marcelo, cemented his legacy as one of the greatest left backs in soccer history, not only with the Brazil national team but also through his standout performances at Real Madrid. Now, his legacy at the Spanish powerhouse is set to take on a new chapter, as his son Enzo Alves has signed his first professional contract with Los Blancos.

After spending 15 years at Real Madrid and winning five UEFA Champions League titles, Marcelo departed the club in 2022. Following stints with Olympiacos and Fluminense, he officially announced his retirement in February 2025. Even after his departure, Marcelo’s connection to the club endured through his son, who joined Real Madrid’s academy in 2017 and has since emerged as one of its most exciting prospects.

During nearly nine years in the academy, Enzo Alves surpassed the 100-goal mark across Real Madrid’s youth teams in 2023. His performances in Spain’s youth divisions earned him a significant milestone last December, when he received his first call-up to Castilla just one week after making his Youth League debut against Olympiacos, marking his first appearance on the European stage with the club.

To secure his long-term future, Real Madrid decided to offer Alves his first professional contract at just 16 years old. The announcement was made on Monday, January 26, with Marcelo present alongside Enzo’s mother and sister for the occasion.

Marcelo later took to social media to celebrate the moment. “Very proud of you, my son. You deserve all of this! Congratulations. I love you, my love. We keep going strong,” the former left back wrote on Instagram. The post drew reactions from Brazil teammates Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo, as well as former Real Madrid players including Keylor Navas, Lucas Vázquez and Jesé Rodríguez.

Enzo Alves finds inspiration among Real Madrid forwards

Despite sharing his father’s famous last name, Enzo Alves presents a sharp contrast in playing style. While Marcelo built his career as a left-footed fullback, Alves is making his mark as a right-footed forward within Real Madrid’s academy, drawing inspiration from some of the club’s most prolific attackers.

In an interview with FIFA in April 2025, Alves was asked about the players he studies most closely: “Right now I really like Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius and Rodrygo, but ever since I was little I always liked Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. Even so, I always paid closer attention to Karim because he’s a striker.“

Having grown up around the club, Alves has also had rare firsthand experiences with those idols. “Yes, a few times when I went along with my father to training sessions,” the 16-year-old admitted.