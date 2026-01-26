Neymar could welcome star Brazil teammate to the Brasileirão as club eyes record-breaking transfer

Neymar’s return to Santos in 2025 has not only raised the profile of Brazilian soccer domestically, but also brought renewed international attention to the Brasileirão. With the league continuing to grow in confidence and stature, the forward could soon welcome one of his Brazil national team teammates, as one club is reportedly pursuing a record-breaking transfer.

Compared to other South American leagues, the Brasileirão has emerged as the region’s most dominant competition in recent years, a trend highlighted by its consistent success in the Copa Libertadores since 2019. One of the clubs leading that dominance is Flamengo, who, after lifting the trophy in 2025, are now targeting another major reinforcement.

According to Globo Esporte, Flamengo are close to finalizing the signing of Brazil international Lucas Paquetá. The Brazilian side have already agreed on a transfer fee with Premier League club West Ham United, with discussions now centered on the structure of the payment installments.

That step is not viewed as a major obstacle to completing the deal. Flamengo initially proposed a 36-month payment plan, which has since been reduced to 24 months, while West Ham are pushing for an 18-month structure.

Neymar Jr. of Brazil celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with his teammate Lucas Paqueta .

Flamengo have long shown interest in bringing back one of their academy products, and Paquetá has acknowledged the opportunity by seeking a move away from the English side, having been left out of West Ham’s last three matches. A regular teammate of Neymar with the Brazil national team, the midfielder is expected to return to the Brasileirão on a five-year contract.

Flamengo planning a record-breaking move

Once a reported Manchester City target, Paquetá has established himself as one of West Ham’s key players, but amid a difficult season that has seen the club battling relegation, his role has diminished. Even so, the midfielder featured in Brazil’s last six matches under head coach Carlo Ancelotti and is now at the center of a potential record-breaking transfer.

With Flamengo expected to pay €41.25 million (approximately $49 million) to West Ham, Paquetá would become the most expensive signing not only in Brazilian soccer, but in the history of the Americas. The move would surpass the current record deals, including Cruzeiro’s €30 million signing of Gerson from Zenit and LAFC’s €24 million acquisition of Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur.

Most expensive moves in the Americas

Lucas Paquetá — West Ham United to Flamengo (Brazil): €41.2M Gerson — Zenit to Cruzeiro (Brazil): €30.0M Vitor Roque — FC Barcelona to Palmeiras (Brazil): €28.0M Son Heung-min — Tottenham to LAFC (MLS): €24.0M Wendel — Zenit to Botafogo (Brazil): €21.5M Emmanuel Latte Lath — Middlesbrough to Atlanta United (MLS): €20.3M Carlos Alcaraz — Southampton to Flamengo (Brazil): €17.6M Gabriel Barbosa — Inter Milan to Flamengo (Brazil): €17.5M Luiz Henrique — Real Betis to Botafogo (Brazil): €16.0M Gerson — Olympique Marseille to Flamengo (Brazil): €16.0M

