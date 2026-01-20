FIFA Rankings release first 2026 update with Top 10 changes: Where do Messi’s Argentina, Ronaldo’s Portugal stand?

The FIFA Rankings have received their first update of 2026 with the World Cup less than six months away, reshaping the global hierarchy of national teams. Several changes have occurred, including movement inside the Top 10, raising questions about where Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal currently stand.

The previous update came in late December following the conclusion of the 2025 Arab Cup, which was won by Morocco. This latest revision was driven primarily by the completion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, resulting in notable shifts among African nations while teams from Europe and the Americas remained largely unchanged.

The latest update did not affect either Argentina or Portugal. Spain remain No. 1 with 1,877.18 points, while Messi’s Argentina hold second place with 1,873.33 points, followed closely by France in third with 1,870.

Portugal continue to sit sixth with 1,760.38 points, narrowly behind England in fourth (1,834.12) and Brazil in fifth (1,760.46). With both Ronaldo and Messi expected to return for the March international window, upcoming fixtures could influence their nations’ point totals before the World Cup.

Africa Cup of Nations drives major ranking movement

With AFCON concluded, several African nations saw significant point changes, with Morocco emerging as the biggest winner in the latest update. After reaching the final, Morocco gained 20.23 points and became the only African nation to break into the FIFA Top 10.

Previously ranked 11th in December, Morocco climbed three spots to eighth with 1,736.57 points, the highest ranking in the country’s history. The rise pushed Belgium (1,730.71), Germany (1,724.15), and Croatia (1,716.88) down the standings, with Croatia dropping out of the Top 10.

AFCON champions Senegal also made a strong leap, gaining 58.76 points to rise seven spots into 12th place with 1,706.83. Their surge came at the expense of Italy, Colombia, the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, Switzerland, and Japan, all of whom dropped one position.

Meanwhile, the largest single climb belonged to Cameroon, who gained 41.96 points after their AFCON run. The Indomitable Lions jumped 12 places to 45th, marking one of the most dramatic moves in the rankings.

FIFA Ranking new Top 10