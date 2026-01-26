Trending topics:
Harry Kane's Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano's contract renewal offer

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Dayot Upamecano.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Bayern Munich have established themselves as one of the best teams in the world, achieving an impressive level of play. Harry Kane has emerged as a clear leader, standing out both as a goal scorer and a creative force. Equally important, Dayot Upamecano’s impact cannot be overstated, making his contract renewal a crucial issue. Amid the delay, the German club has finally made a decision regarding his contract offer.

According to Florian Plettenberg, via X (formerly Twitter), FC Bayern Munich have not set a deadline on their contract renewal offer to Dayot Upamecano, but they are pushing to receive a decision soon before the January 2026 transfer window closes. However, the German club have decided not to improve the terms of the offer, making it clear that no further financial effort will be made.

Even though the German team has not yet received a response from the French star, they remain optimistic that Dayot Upamecano will choose to stay with the club. Additionally, several German media outlets report that the strong relationship between Vincent Kompany and him is a key factor in the potential renewal, as he trusts the coach’s vision for the sporting project. For that reason, the 27-year-old star has not ruled out continuing his stint with the team.

Given his impressive performance, Dayot Upamecano continues to attract attention from various top-level teams, such as Real Madrid and PSG, who are looking to secure his arrival as a free agent. For this reason, the Frenchman remains quite cautious with his decisions, as he has several offers for the 2026-27 season. However, the 27-year-old holds little time to decide, as the German side looks to modify their defensive line in case he leaves.

Dayot Upamecano of Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern Munich face uncertainty over plans amid possible Dayot Upamecano exit

Vincent Kompany has built a solid team based on Tah, Kimmich, Luis Diaz, Dayot Upamecano, and Harry Kane. Because of this, the potential departure of the Frenchman from Bayern Munich would be quite significant, as he is a pillar of the team. In addition, the good relationship between the 27-year-old defender and the coach means that his renewal is still viewed favorably. For this reason, the German team appears to have no clear plans to replace the defender.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and rising prospect reportedly draws Bayern Munich interest

Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate and rising prospect reportedly draws Bayern Munich interest

Although names like Nico Schlotterbeck and Ibrahima Konaté have surfaced, Bayern Munich reportedly have not advanced negotiations with any defender. They prioritize the continuity of the Frenchman, who is considered a pillar of the team. However, the German club could soon take action to pursue a top-level center-back, as they risk jeopardizing the progression of their growing sporting project.

