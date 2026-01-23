Julian Alvarez’s agent delivers 10-word response to Barcelona transfer rumors

For months, there has been talk that Barcelona will need to sign a striker this summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires on June 30. One of the names frequently mentioned is Julian Alvarez, and now his agent has delivered a firm response regarding the rumors.

“That’s not true. I have not met with Deco or anyone from Barcelona,” Fernando Hidalgo said, according to Marca. Alvarez’s agent denied having held meetings with the Catalan club’s sporting director, although the final part of his statement is revealing: “During the current period.”

By clarifying that, Hidalgo implicitly suggests that there were moments in the past when Barcelona inquired about the Argentine forward, as has been reported on more than one occasion. That speaks to the level of interest the Spanish club has in one of the most talented attackers in world soccer.

“Any club interested in Julian should contact the Atletico Madrid board, as the player is under contract and fully committed to them,” the agent added, underscoring that Alvarez remains focused on his responsibilities with Los Colchoneros.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Julian Alvarez’s numbers this season

Despite the status Julian Alvarez has earned in world soccer—particularly following his performances with the Argentina national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup—his current situation at Atletico Madrid is far from ideal.

Across all competitions this season, he has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 28 appearances for the Spanish side, but he is currently enduring a difficult stretch. His last goal came on December 9 against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League, and he has not scored in La Liga since November 1.

Another Argentine star stays at Atletico Madrid

While Julian Alvarez has been the subject of speculation regarding a possible move to Barcelona, another Argentine player has also been linked with a potential exit from Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

After falling down the pecking order under head coach Diego Simeone, Thiago Almada was mentioned as a possible departure during the January transfer window, with reported talks involving Brazil’s Gremio and Turkey’s Galatasaray.

However, the Argentine midfielder moved to put those speculations to rest. “There have been quite a few rumors lately, but I’m very calm, focusing on my work at the club and showing the coach that I want to be here,” Almada said in a recent interview with AFA Estudio. “It’s clear that I’m going to stay at Atletico.”