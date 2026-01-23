Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Julian Alvarez’s agent delivers 10-word response to Barcelona transfer rumors

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesJulian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

For months, there has been talk that Barcelona will need to sign a striker this summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract expires on June 30. One of the names frequently mentioned is Julian Alvarez, and now his agent has delivered a firm response regarding the rumors.

“That’s not true. I have not met with Deco or anyone from Barcelona, Fernando Hidalgo said, according to Marca. Alvarez’s agent denied having held meetings with the Catalan club’s sporting director, although the final part of his statement is revealing: “During the current period.”

By clarifying that, Hidalgo implicitly suggests that there were moments in the past when Barcelona inquired about the Argentine forward, as has been reported on more than one occasion. That speaks to the level of interest the Spanish club has in one of the most talented attackers in world soccer.

Any club interested in Julian should contact the Atletico Madrid board, as the player is under contract and fully committed to them,” the agent added, underscoring that Alvarez remains focused on his responsibilities with Los Colchoneros.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Julian Alvarez’s numbers this season

Despite the status Julian Alvarez has earned in world soccer—particularly following his performances with the Argentina national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup—his current situation at Atletico Madrid is far from ideal.

Advertisement
Robert Lewandowski’s future may take a dramatic turn as Barcelona reportedly impose two conditions to renew the Polish star

see also

Robert Lewandowski’s future may take a dramatic turn as Barcelona reportedly impose two conditions to renew the Polish star

Across all competitions this season, he has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 28 appearances for the Spanish side, but he is currently enduring a difficult stretch. His last goal came on December 9 against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League, and he has not scored in La Liga since November 1.

Another Argentine star stays at Atletico Madrid

While Julian Alvarez has been the subject of speculation regarding a possible move to Barcelona, another Argentine player has also been linked with a potential exit from Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

After falling down the pecking order under head coach Diego Simeone, Thiago Almada was mentioned as a possible departure during the January transfer window, with reported talks involving Brazil’s Gremio and Turkey’s Galatasaray.

Advertisement

However, the Argentine midfielder moved to put those speculations to rest. “There have been quite a few rumors lately, but I’m very calm, focusing on my work at the club and showing the coach that I want to be here,” Almada said in a recent interview with AFA Estudio. “It’s clear that I’m going to stay at Atletico.”

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lamine Yamal overtaken in UEFA Champions League: Norway’s Erling Haaland-like sensation dominates dribbles in new shocking 2025-26 campaign stat

Lamine Yamal overtaken in UEFA Champions League: Norway’s Erling Haaland-like sensation dominates dribbles in new shocking 2025-26 campaign stat

While Lamine Yamal continues to confirm his generational talent on the biggest stage, a new and unexpected figure has surged past him in one of the competition’s most telling attacking metrics.

2026 FIFA World Cup spot with Germany on the line: Marc-Andre ter Stegen fires five-word warning to Girona after joining from Barcelona on loan

2026 FIFA World Cup spot with Germany on the line: Marc-Andre ter Stegen fires five-word warning to Girona after joining from Barcelona on loan

The build-up to the 2026 World Cup is already forcing decisive moves across Europe, and few have been as symbolic as the latest chapter involving Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Real Madrid lead global soccer revenue rankings: How much did Europe’s biggest clubs make in 2025?

Real Madrid lead global soccer revenue rankings: How much did Europe’s biggest clubs make in 2025?

Real Madrid lead a global ranking of revenue generated by the world’s biggest soccer clubs during the most recent season, once again highlighting the financial power of Europe’s elite teams in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record in serious danger: Vinicius surpasses Karim Benzema and targets CR7’s impressive UEFA Champions League all-time milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record in serious danger: Vinicius surpasses Karim Benzema and targets CR7’s impressive UEFA Champions League all-time milestone

Now, as the season reaches a decisive stretch, a long-standing European benchmark linked to Madrid’s most decorated forward is suddenly under genuine pressure—thanks to the Brazilian winger who keeps rewriting expectations at club level.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo