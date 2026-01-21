Sadio Mané faces Senegal setback ahead of USMNT clash and 2026 World Cup as coach Thiaw is suspended

Sadio Mané emerged as Senegal’s leader during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, with the national team successfully defending the continental title it first won in 2021. However, with a friendly against the USMNT and the 2026 World Cup approaching, the Al Nassr star could now face a significant setback following the suspension of head coach Pape Thiaw.

The news broke this week after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decided to temporarily suspend Thiaw following the AFCON final against Morocco. The Senegal coach was identified as the main figure behind the decision for Senegal’s players to briefly leave the field in protest of a late penalty awarded to Morocco, with the match resuming roughly 10 minutes later.

After the final, Mané’s coach addressed the media and, in comments reported by beIN Sports, issued an apology for his actions: “We didn’t agree, that’s all. I don’t want to dwell on what happened in this match. After reflecting on it, I really didn’t like having to ask my players to leave the field. I apologize for the good of football.“

It was captain Sadio Mané who remained on the pitch and helped convince his teammates to return, allowing the match to continue, with Brahim Díaz ultimately stepping up to take the penalty that was saved by Édouard Mendy. “We were asking ourselves whether that penalty would have been called under other circumstances. We accept the referee’s mistakes — it can happen. We shouldn’t have done it, but it’s done now. We apologize,” he concluded.

Pape Bouna Thiaw, Head Coach of Senegal.

Thiaw faces a potential suspension during World Cup preparations

Despite the apology, CAF proceeded with Thiaw’s suspension, a decision that could jeopardize Senegal’s preparation for the World Cup. The Lions of Teranga are scheduled to play four international matches during the March and May/June windows ahead of the tournament, including a friendly against the USMNT on May 31.

In situations like this, FIFA regulations typically allow for suspensions of at least six months, often accompanied by financial penalties. With Senegal set to open their World Cup group stage against France on June 16, a confirmed suspension of that length would represent a major disruption for the national team.

Since the incident occurred during the Africa Cup of Nations, the final decision on the duration of the suspension rests with the tournament organizers, in this case, the Confederation of African Football, who will have the final say on Thiaw’s punishment.