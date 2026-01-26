Trending topics:
Germán Berterame breaks silence on potential move to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami and 2026 World Cup hopes with Mexico

By Dante Gonzalez

Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF and German Berterame (R) of Mexico.
Germán Berterame has emerged as one of the most talked-about players in recent weeks amid reports linking him to a potential record-breaking transfer to Inter Miami. Following Mexico’s latest round of international friendlies, the striker broke his silence, addressing the possibility of playing alongside Lionel Messi and his hopes of earning a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

After establishing himself as a standout performer in Liga MX with Atlético San Luis and Monterrey, Berterame earned a call-up from head coach Javier Aguirre to the Mexico national team. With the World Cup now less than six months away, the Argentine-born forward is eager to secure a place on the roster and represent El Tri on home soil.

Berterame featured in Mexico’s January friendly matches against Panama and Bolivia, a window designed to evaluate regional talent from both Liga MX and MLS. He logged 68 minutes against Panama and 33 against Bolivia, where he also found the back of the net, gradually strengthening his case for inclusion in the World Cup squad.

While heading to the airport, Berterame was asked about his role with El Tri with the World Cup as the main goal. In a video shared by Claro Sports reporter Javi Alonso, the striker said: “I always try to give my best with the national team, so I’m very happy. It’s a dream for me and for everyone who gets called up to the national team. We have to stay focused on that.

Is Berterame leaving Monterrey for Inter Miami?

Beyond his growing role with the national team, Berterame’s club form has attracted interest from Inter Miami, who are reportedly working on what would be the second-most expensive signing in franchise history and the largest outgoing transfer ever for Monterrey. Before joining Mexico for the friendlies, Berterame had declined to comment on the speculation, until now.

Lionel Messi loses two Argentine teammates as Inter Miami reshape roster for next MLS season

see also

Lionel Messi loses two Argentine teammates as Inter Miami reshape roster for next MLS season

When asked about a potential move to the Lionel Messi-led side, the striker explained when he expects clarity on his future: “I’m doing well. Right now I was very focused on the national team—I just arrived today. So now it’s time to enjoy my family, and we’ll analyze it this week.”

Pressed on whether a decision had already been made about leaving Monterrey, Berterame remained cautious. “Like I said, I’ve just arrived, and I’ll look at it during the week,” Berterame concluded.

As reported by The Athletic’s Tom Bogert earlier this week, Inter Miami and Monterrey have already reached an agreement on a $15 million transfer for Berterame. The striker is expected to occupy the remaining Designated Player slot at Inter Miami, joining Messi and Rodrigo De Paul as the club looks to build a powerhouse roster ahead of the 2026 season.

