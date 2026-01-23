Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid record in serious danger: Vinicius surpasses Karim Benzema and targets CR7’s impressive UEFA Champions League all-time milestone

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Vinicius Junior (center), and Karim Benzema (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Vinicius Junior (center), and Karim Benzema (right)

Cristiano RonaldoVinicius, and Karim Benzema have defined different eras at the same club, each leaving an unmistakable imprint on the Champions League under the white shirt. Now, as the season reaches a decisive stretch, a long-standing European benchmark linked to Madrid’s most decorated forward is suddenly under genuine pressure—thanks to the Brazilian winger who keeps rewriting expectations at club level.

What unfolded at the Santiago Bernabeu on a glittering European night only added fuel to that sense of inevitability. Real Madrid produced one of its most dominant performances of the campaign with a 6-1 demolition of Monaco in the Champions League league phase. The scoreline alone was emphatic, but the evening belonged to Vinicius Junior.

Initially greeted by a mix of nerves and scattered boos after recent inconsistencies, the Brazilian responded in the most Madrid way possible—by deciding the game himself. One goal and two assists later, the whistles had transformed into thunderous applause, and Vinicius once again stood at the center of Europe’s grandest stage. Beyond the performance, however, the numbers hidden within it carried historic weight.

Those two assists against Monaco pushed the Brazilian star past a milestone that had long been associated with another Los Blancos legend: Karim Benzema. With that display, the Brazilian surpassed Benzema’s Champions League assist tally for Real Madrid, cementing himself as one of the club’s most productive creators in Europe.

For years, the Frenchman had been the reference point for Madrid’s modern attacking evolution—linking play, creating chances, and delivering on the biggest nights. Vinicius now stands beyond him in that specific category, a remarkable feat considering his age and the skepticism he once faced. In fact, Vinicius has now moved ahead of Benzema in Real Madrid’s Champions League assist rankings, underlining his growing influence in decisive European matches. But this is where the story deepens—and where the shadow of another icon looms larger.

Advertisement

The record finally revealed

Now, the milestone that once felt untouchable is suddenly within reach. The benchmark belongs to Cristiano Ronaldo, whose Champions League legacy at Madrid remains one of the most dominant in soccer history. The 40-year-old superstar remains Real Madrid’s all-time top assist provider in the Champions League, but the margin is no longer comfortable.

With his latest contributions, Vinicius has climbed to 30 Champions League assists for Madrid (via Transfermarkt), leaving him just one shy of Ronaldo’s club record (31). In practical terms, that means one strong knockout run—or even a handful of decisive moments—could be enough to redraw the club’s European history. This is no longer a theoretical chase. It is a live storyline.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Why this matters beyond statistics

Ronaldo’s numbers were forged in an era of relentless dominance, when Madrid ruled Europe with machine-like precision. To even approach those figures places Vinicius in elite company. Yet what makes this pursuit so compelling is not just the arithmetic—it is the context.

Vinicius has evolved from a raw winger into Madrid’s primary source of chaos, creativity, and vertical threat. Defenses shape entire game plans around him. Matches tilt when he accelerates. And now, his output matches his influence. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League legacy at Madrid has always felt untouchable, frozen in time by impossible numbers. Yet soccer has a way of revisiting its own myths.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could welcome Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Jr., and more stars in SPL overhaul after 2026 World Cup

As part of an overhaul after the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo could reportedly end up welcoming Mohamed Salah, Vinicius Junior, and several other stars to the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr departure, retirement timeline reportedly revealed alongside future plans

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr departure, retirement timeline reportedly revealed alongside future plans

Set to turn 41 in just two weeks, reports have revealed when Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Al Nassr, retire, and even what his future plans may be after his playing career.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Mexico friendly at Azteca Stadium in doubt after Portugal FA decision

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence in Mexico friendly at Azteca Stadium in doubt after Portugal FA decision

Set to be part of the reinauguration of the Azteca Stadium, Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the friendly against Mexico has been put in doubt following a decision of the Portugal FA.

Julian Alvarez’s agent delivers 10-word response to Barcelona transfer rumors

Julian Alvarez’s agent delivers 10-word response to Barcelona transfer rumors

Amid rumors of a possible move to Barcelona, Julian Alvarez’s agent addressed the speculation.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo