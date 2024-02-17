If you’re looking for the Scottish Premiership TV schedule for fans in the United States, you’ve come to the right place.

Following the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership season, the rights no longer belonged to ESPN+. Instead, CBS Sports/Paramount+ acquired the rights. Therefore, you can watch the 2022/23 Scottish Premiership on Paramount+.

Scottish Premiership TV schedule

All times Eastern USA

Sunday, February 18 07:00 AM ET St Johnstone F.C. vs. Rangers ( Scottish Premiership ) Paramount+ Paramount+



For the 2022/23 season, CBS will carry at least one Scottish Premiership match per week on either CBS Sports Network or Paramount+. The network will also have coverage of select matches from the Scottish Championship, Betfred Cup (Scottish League Cup) and Scottish League Cup. The U.S. media rights include both English and Spanish to the Scottish Premiership, the top professional soccer league in Scotland.

The Scottish Premiership, previously known for sponsorship reasons as the Ladbrokes Premiership, is the top division of the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL), the league competition for men’s professional football clubs in Scotland.

