Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Virgil van Dijk has been heard: Liverpool reportedly block star’s transfer to Premier League rival for key reason

daniel villar pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match.
© Michael Steele/Getty ImagesVirgil van Dijk of Liverpool during the Premier League match.

Throughout the current season, Liverpool have struggled defensively, with Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez coming under heavy criticism for their performances. Adding to those issues, a historic figure at the club was expected to be transfer to another Premier League side. In response, Virgil van Dijk spoke out against his departure, and the Reds have reportedly shifted their stance in negotiations due to a compelling reason.

In recent weeks, Andrew Robertson’s future at Liverpool has been called into question, as he is no longer a starter and his contract expires at the end of the season. Given this situation, he seemed set to leave for Tottenham Hotspur. Far from remaining silent, Virgil van Dijk decided to speak out about his future: “I speak to him every day. He’s my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let’s see,” he said, via Daily Mail.

In a surprising turn of events, Liverpool have decided to end all negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Andy Robertson. Although both sides had agreed on a transfer fee of £5 million (around $6.8 million), the Reds do not have enough depth in their defensive line and have opted to keep him until the end of the season. However, the Scot will not receive a contract renewal offer and will leave at the end of the season as a free agent, reported Lewis Steele.

Unlike in the Jürgen Klopp era, Andrew Robertson has transitioned to a secondary role as Milos Kerkez has firmly established himself as the starting left-back. Once a dominant force on the left flank, he now finds himself utilized in specific situations as a substitute. Despite being a club legend, the Scottish defender has chosen not to voice any public grievances. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, seeking a prominent role with another team.

Liverpool&#039;s Andrew Robertson

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool in action during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match.

Virgil van Dijk may face a major defensive rebuild at Liverpool in 2026-27

Liverpool have transitioned from having one of the Premier League’s strongest defenses to having one of their weakest areas. While Virgil van Dijk has remained one of the team’s standout performers, neither Joe Gomez nor Ibrahima Konaté have delivered at a high level, leaving the back line noticeably unbalanced. Nevertheless, the Reds are reportedly preparing for a defensive overhaul, with the 34-year-old captain set to remain the pillar of the team.

Advertisement
Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

see also

Bruno Fernandes may lose key reinforcement as Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a Manchester United target

After failing to make progress on his contract renewal, Konaté is now set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. In addition, Joe Gomez’s future is far from certain, as he has attracted interest from clubs such as AC Milan and could be sold in a transfer. As a result, Virgil van Dijk is expected to be paired with a new high-profile partner in defense, with the Reds reportedly targeting a Premier League star.

Alongside the arrival of a new center-back, Liverpool would reportedly welcome back Konstantinos Tsimikas to strengthen the left-back position as a backup to Milos Kerkez. Additionally, a potential departure of Joe Gomez could force the club to bring in another defender in order to maintain a high-quality rotation. As a result, Virgil van Dijk is set to lead a revamped back line aimed at competing for every title in the 2026–27 season.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Virgil van Dijk could receive a major boost as Liverpool reportedly target a Premier League star defender for 2026-27

Virgil van Dijk could receive a major boost as Liverpool reportedly target a Premier League star defender for 2026-27

Unlike last season, Liverpool have struggled defensively, which has been their biggest weakness this season. In light of this, Virgil van Dijk could get some reinforcements in the 2026-27 season, as the Reds are reportedly targeting a Premier League defensive star.

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

How to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Tottenham will face Aston Villa in the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Below is everything you need to know, including the start time and viewing options on TV and streaming platforms.

Neymar could face 2026 squad setback as Santos star reportedly draws interest from Tottenham

Neymar could face 2026 squad setback as Santos star reportedly draws interest from Tottenham

With Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur showing interest, Neymar could lose one of Santos’ key players ahead of the 2026 season.

Endrick could delay Real Madrid return after achieving Ligue 1 goalscoring feat Lionel Messi never reached

Endrick could delay Real Madrid return after achieving Ligue 1 goalscoring feat Lionel Messi never reached

After a significant impact at Olympique Lyon, and achieving a goalscoring feat Lionel Messi was unable to reach in Ligue 1, reports indicate that Endrick could delay his return to Real Madrid.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo