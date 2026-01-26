Virgil van Dijk has been heard: Liverpool reportedly block star’s transfer to Premier League rival for key reason

Throughout the current season, Liverpool have struggled defensively, with Ibrahima Konaté and Joe Gomez coming under heavy criticism for their performances. Adding to those issues, a historic figure at the club was expected to be transfer to another Premier League side. In response, Virgil van Dijk spoke out against his departure, and the Reds have reportedly shifted their stance in negotiations due to a compelling reason.

In recent weeks, Andrew Robertson’s future at Liverpool has been called into question, as he is no longer a starter and his contract expires at the end of the season. Given this situation, he seemed set to leave for Tottenham Hotspur. Far from remaining silent, Virgil van Dijk decided to speak out about his future: “I speak to him every day. He’s my vice-captain. Robbo is a very important member of our team and I want him to stay but whatever happens, let’s see,” he said, via Daily Mail.

In a surprising turn of events, Liverpool have decided to end all negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur for Andy Robertson. Although both sides had agreed on a transfer fee of £5 million (around $6.8 million), the Reds do not have enough depth in their defensive line and have opted to keep him until the end of the season. However, the Scot will not receive a contract renewal offer and will leave at the end of the season as a free agent, reported Lewis Steele.

Unlike in the Jürgen Klopp era, Andrew Robertson has transitioned to a secondary role as Milos Kerkez has firmly established himself as the starting left-back. Once a dominant force on the left flank, he now finds himself utilized in specific situations as a substitute. Despite being a club legend, the Scottish defender has chosen not to voice any public grievances. Instead, he plans to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, seeking a prominent role with another team.

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool in action during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match.

Virgil van Dijk may face a major defensive rebuild at Liverpool in 2026-27

Liverpool have transitioned from having one of the Premier League’s strongest defenses to having one of their weakest areas. While Virgil van Dijk has remained one of the team’s standout performers, neither Joe Gomez nor Ibrahima Konaté have delivered at a high level, leaving the back line noticeably unbalanced. Nevertheless, the Reds are reportedly preparing for a defensive overhaul, with the 34-year-old captain set to remain the pillar of the team.

After failing to make progress on his contract renewal, Konaté is now set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season. In addition, Joe Gomez’s future is far from certain, as he has attracted interest from clubs such as AC Milan and could be sold in a transfer. As a result, Virgil van Dijk is expected to be paired with a new high-profile partner in defense, with the Reds reportedly targeting a Premier League star.

Alongside the arrival of a new center-back, Liverpool would reportedly welcome back Konstantinos Tsimikas to strengthen the left-back position as a backup to Milos Kerkez. Additionally, a potential departure of Joe Gomez could force the club to bring in another defender in order to maintain a high-quality rotation. As a result, Virgil van Dijk is set to lead a revamped back line aimed at competing for every title in the 2026–27 season.