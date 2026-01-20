Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first 2026 addition: Al-Nassr lands 21-year-old talented forward after reaching agreement worth $500,000

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to welcome a new face into the dressing room as Al-Nassr moves decisively in the winter market, laying down an early marker for 2026. While the spotlight usually follows the Portuguese icon, this time it is firmly fixed on a 21-year-old forward, whose move has quietly gathered momentum after agreements on contract length and salary were reached behind the scenes.

For Al-Nassr, this is not just another transfer — it is a calculated step toward shaping the future around youth, balance, and long-term planning. Its approach to squad building has evolved. With Cristiano Ronaldo still serving as the central figure, the club has increasingly looked to complement experience with emerging talent.

The latest deal fits that vision perfectly: a young player, already tested at senior and international youth level, identified as someone who can grow within the system rather than disrupt it. This move is also significant because it marks the club’s first new addition in the new calendar year, signaling that planning has begun well ahead of time.

The Portuguese superstar’s presence has changed expectations at the club. Every signing is now evaluated not only for immediate impact, but for how it aligns with a squad built around leadership, professionalism, and global ambition. Bringing in a young, technically gifted forward underlines Al-Nassr’s intent to ensure continuity beyond star power.

Who is the mystery signing?

Midway through negotiations, the identity of the player became clearer across regional media. The young talent is Hayder Abdulkareem, one of the most highly rated prospects in Iraqi soccer and a standout performer for Al-Zawraa.

Hayder Abdulkareem playing for Iraq U23

At just 21, Abdulkareem has already built a reputation for maturity beyond his years. Tall, left-footed, and technically polished, he is capable of operating across multiple midfield and forward roles — a profile that caught the attention of Al-Nassr’s recruitment team and coaching staff.

Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiyah reported: “Al-Nassr has completed its agreement with the Iraqi player, and the signing will take place once the remaining procedures are finalized.” What’s more, the Knight of Najd has reached a full personal agreement with the forward on contract details and salary, with only administrative steps remaining before the official announcement.

The player has reportedly accepted the idea of being registered under the under-21 category, allowing the club to strengthen its depth without affecting its foreign-player balance — a crucial regulatory detail in the Saudi Pro League.

From Baghdad to Riyadh

Abdulkareem’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Rising through local academies before breaking into Al-Zawraa’s first team, he quickly became known for composure on the ball and decisive moments in high-pressure matches. His performances in domestic competition and continental tournaments further elevated his profile.

Hayder Abdulkareem and Marcelo Brozovic

The transfer fee is valued at around $500,000, with Al-Zawraa retaining 15% of any future sale. That clause reflects how highly the Iraqi club rates its academy product — and how confident it is that his value could rise significantly in the coming years. Maher Fallah, the player’s agent, stated: “The transfer was handled with high professionalism between both clubs.”

This signing carries added symbolism. Abdulkareem is set to become the first Iraqi player to join Al-Nassr since Nashat Akram in 2003, closing a gap of more than two decades. It is a reminder of Al-Nassr’s growing regional pull — not just as a destination for global stars, but also for elite talent from across the Middle East. Abdulkareem is expected to arrive in Riyadh imminently to complete medical checks and be unveiled.