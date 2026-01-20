Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes first 2026 addition: Al-Nassr lands 21-year-old talented forward after reaching agreement worth $500,000

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Joao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© Getty ImagesJoao Felix celebrates scoring their third goal with Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing to welcome a new face into the dressing room as Al-Nassr moves decisively in the winter market, laying down an early marker for 2026. While the spotlight usually follows the Portuguese icon, this time it is firmly fixed on a 21-year-old forward, whose move has quietly gathered momentum after agreements on contract length and salary were reached behind the scenes.

For Al-Nassr, this is not just another transfer — it is a calculated step toward shaping the future around youth, balance, and long-term planning. Its approach to squad building has evolved. With Cristiano Ronaldo still serving as the central figure, the club has increasingly looked to complement experience with emerging talent.

The latest deal fits that vision perfectly: a young player, already tested at senior and international youth level, identified as someone who can grow within the system rather than disrupt it. This move is also significant because it marks the club’s first new addition in the new calendar year, signaling that planning has begun well ahead of time.

The Portuguese superstar’s presence has changed expectations at the club. Every signing is now evaluated not only for immediate impact, but for how it aligns with a squad built around leadership, professionalism, and global ambition. Bringing in a young, technically gifted forward underlines Al-Nassr’s intent to ensure continuity beyond star power.

Who is the mystery signing?

Midway through negotiations, the identity of the player became clearer across regional media. The young talent is Hayder Abdulkareem, one of the most highly rated prospects in Iraqi soccer and a standout performer for Al-Zawraa.

Hayder Abdulkareem al nassr (1)

Hayder Abdulkareem playing for Iraq U23

Advertisement

At just 21, Abdulkareem has already built a reputation for maturity beyond his years. Tall, left-footed, and technically polished, he is capable of operating across multiple midfield and forward roles — a profile that caught the attention of Al-Nassr’s recruitment team and coaching staff.

Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiyah reported: “Al-Nassr has completed its agreement with the Iraqi player, and the signing will take place once the remaining procedures are finalized.” What’s more, the Knight of Najd has reached a full personal agreement with the forward on contract details and salary, with only administrative steps remaining before the official announcement.

The player has reportedly accepted the idea of being registered under the under-21 category, allowing the club to strengthen its depth without affecting its foreign-player balance — a crucial regulatory detail in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

From Baghdad to Riyadh

Abdulkareem’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Rising through local academies before breaking into Al-Zawraa’s first team, he quickly became known for composure on the ball and decisive moments in high-pressure matches. His performances in domestic competition and continental tournaments further elevated his profile.

Hayder Abdulkareem al nassr (2)

Hayder Abdulkareem and Marcelo Brozovic

The transfer fee is valued at around $500,000, with Al-Zawraa retaining 15% of any future sale. That clause reflects how highly the Iraqi club rates its academy product — and how confident it is that his value could rise significantly in the coming years. Maher Fallah, the player’s agent, stated: “The transfer was handled with high professionalism between both clubs.”

Advertisement

This signing carries added symbolism. Abdulkareem is set to become the first Iraqi player to join Al-Nassr since Nashat Akram in 2003, closing a gap of more than two decades. It is a reminder of Al-Nassr’s growing regional pull — not just as a destination for global stars, but also for elite talent from across the Middle East. Abdulkareem is expected to arrive in Riyadh imminently to complete medical checks and be unveiled.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring mark, leaving Lionel Messi behind

Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League first-phase scoring mark, leaving Lionel Messi behind

With his brace against AS Monaco, Kylian Mbappe, not only passed Lionel Messi, but also tied Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring mark in the first phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo just got $11m richer in stunning twist all thanks to his ex-club: How did Al-Nassr star win legal battle against Serie A side Juventus and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo just got $11m richer in stunning twist all thanks to his ex-club: How did Al-Nassr star win legal battle against Serie A side Juventus and why?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to receive important financial windfall coming from one of his former clubs, and it will arrive not from a stadium, but from a courtroom.

Cristiano Ronaldo misses group training in possible blow for Al-Nassr: Will he be ready to play against Damac?

Cristiano Ronaldo misses group training in possible blow for Al-Nassr: Will he be ready to play against Damac?

Just days after halting a damaging run of results, Cristiano Ronaldo is once again at the center of attention — not for a goal or a celebration, but for his absence.

Christian Pulisic shows quiet leadership despite rare dip in form in 2026: Milan ace reacts to club’s unbelievable Serie A streak with six-word message

Christian Pulisic shows quiet leadership despite rare dip in form in 2026: Milan ace reacts to club’s unbelievable Serie A streak with six-word message

Christian Pulisic may not have been the headline-maker on the pitch, but his presence — and reaction — still carried weight on a night that further defined Milan’s season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo