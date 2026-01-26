Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly shift stance on midfielder departure after losing starter role under Allegri

Even though Christian Pulisic remains one of the Rossoneri’s best players, the USMNT star has now gone six consecutive games without scoring. However, coach Massimiliano Allegri has received an immediate response from other players who have stepped up in terms of scoring, keeping the midfield as their strongest area. For this reason, AC Milan had rejected the possible departure of a midfielder, but everything changed after he lost his place in the team’s rotation.

A few weeks ago, Youssouf Fofana became a top priority target for Galatasaray, who went ahead and extended him a significant salary offer. However, the French star was considered as a regular starter under Massimiliano Allegri, which initially ruled out any chance of his departure. Now, the midfielder has lost his starting position, fundamentally altering his situation ahead the upcoming weeks.

According to Nicolò Schira via X, formerly Twitter, Fofana is no longer a key player in Massimiliano Allegri’s plans, having not played in the last two games. In light of this, AC Milan have decided to listen to offers for his transfer, valuing him at €30 million. With this, the Frenchman could be open to a move to Galatasaray, as he would not only be key to the team, but also supposedly has a good financial offer from a team that plays in the UEFA Champions League.

Youssouf Fofana, once a regular presence in Massimiliano Allegri’s lineup, has now fallen out of favor, no longer even an option off the bench. Instead, the Italian coach has opted to rely on Samuele Ricci and Ruben Loftus-Cheek as his box-to-box midfielders. Consequently, his departure would not surprise, as his exit could pave the way for acquiring a backup for Adrien Rabiot—one capable of making an impact not only with goals but also in build-up play.

Youssouf Fofana of AC Milan in action during the Serie A match.

Allegri’s AC Milan push for urgent midfield renewal – Not Fofana

In the 2025–26 season, Massimiliano Allegri has managed to build a fairly solid team, relying on Luka Modrić and Adrien Rabiot as the most stable foundation in his lineup. However, the Croatian is set to leave as a free agent at the end of the season, which would trigger changes in the team’s rotation. In light of this, AC Milan are reportedly looking to renew the contract of a midfield star amid the potential departure of Youssouf Fofana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Mike Maignan finally ends uncertainty over his future as AC Milan reportedly reach renewal agreement with the Frenchman

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has become a regular fixture in coach Allegri’s rotation, alternating with Samuele Ricci. His contract extends until 2027, and both parties are eager to continue their partnership. Nicolò Schira reports that the Englishman has rejected multiple offers from European clubs to prioritize his stay with the Rossoneri. As a result, Fofana’s time at the club could be nearing its end, as he might be left without a spot in the rotation.