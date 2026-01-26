Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Nassr vs. Al-Taawon in the Saudi Pro League

Despite starting the season in top form, Al Nassr encountered a series of disappointing results that cost them their lead in the Saudi Pro League. However, they have turned things around, securing two consecutive victories. Now, coach Jorge Jesus has the chance to build on this momentum by defeating Al-Taawon to solidify their second-place position in the standings. With this in mind, fans are closely monitoring Cristiano Ronaldo‘s condition ahead of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo is in top form, avoiding injuries and physical discomfort in recent training sessions. For this reason, the Portuguese star is expected to start in the Al Nassr vs. Al-Taawon, as he has established himself as the team’s top scorer in the current Saudi Pro League season with 17 goals. In addition, the veteran remains key to the team’s offense, helping Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman shine.

Even though Al Nassr remain the favorite to clinch a victory, they still face several problems in the midfield. Neither Marcelo Brozovic nor Abdullah Alkhaibari is providing the solidity the team needs, leading to serious issues that have resulted in multiple losses. They have even struggled to maintain a clean sheet, having conceded goals in six consecutive games, which highlights the team’s lack of stability.

Today’s match is far from straightforward for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, as Al Taawoun sit just behind them in the standings, and a victory could push them into the AFC Champions League Elite spots. For that reason, they will go all out in search of the win. In addition, Colombian forward Roger Martínez is in outstanding goal-scoring form, having scored 14 goals and leading a team that is currently enjoying a very strong run.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs. Al-Taawon

Al Nassr arrive into today’s game vs. Al-Taawon with two key absences, as neither Sadio Mane nor Sami Al-Najei will be able to participate. Nonetheless, coach Jorge Jesus still holds an impressive roster depth to remain competitive, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix leading the team. Moreover, Abdulrahman Ghareeb is expected to take the left winger role in the Senegalese star’s absence after his impressive recent performances.

With this in mind, Al Nassr could play as follows: Bento Krepski; Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Iñigo Martinez, Saad Al Nasser; Marcelo Brozovic; Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Angelo, A. Ghareeb; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Taawon predicted lineup vs. Al Nassr

Unlike Al Nassr, Al-Taawon enter today’s game without any absences in the roster. For that reason, coach Péricles Chamusca is expected to use a lineup similar to the previous games, with Roger Martinez and Cristhoper Zambrano leading the offense. Nonetheless, they need to showcase impressive offensive prowess to exploit Cristiano Ronaldo’s team defensive instability.

Considering this, Al-Taawon could lineup as follows: Mailson; Mohammed Mahzari, Moustapha Sémbène, Mohmmed Al-Dawosari, Mishal Al-Alaeli; Aschraf El Mahdioui, Victor Hugo, Angelo Fulgini; Cristhoper Zambrano, Roger Martinez, Mohammed Al Kuwaykibi.

