Weston McKennie receives high praise: Juventus coach Spalletti revels an unexpected fit of the USMNT star

Weston McKennie’s future at Juventus is uncertain, as his contract expires at the season’s end with no renewal in sight. Despite this uncertainty, the USMNT star remains a key figure for coach Luciano Spalletti. Notably, the Italian coach identified an unexpected role for the 27-year-old within the team, which could be crucial for the 2026 World Cup and underscore his importance to the Italian side.

“McKennie is a perfect central striker, one of the strongest as a centre-forward. He fights, he’s strong in the air, and he’s got an impressive leap. He plays to get results because he makes decisions. He would be a perfect striker,” Spalletti said, via Sky Sports Italy. With this praise, Weston cements his role as a key asset at Juventus due to his versatility.

While McKennie has always been a defensive or box-to-box midfielder, Luciano Spalletti’s arrival has pushed him into a mezzala role, where he has stood out both defensively and offensively. The USMNT star has even managed to score five goals and register four assists in 29 appearances. In addition, Spalletti has tasked him with balancing the team in every sense, making him a key player thanks to his versatility and his ability to shine in different positions.

Unlike his role at Juventus, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has envisioned a more defensive role for him with the United States men’s national soccer team. However, the 27-year-old star was tested in a much more offensive role in the national team’s last two friendly matches, using Luciano Spalletti’s setup. As a result, Weston McKennie could be trending toward a role similar to the one he has at the Italian club heading into the 2026 World Cup.

McKennie’s contract renewal has reportedly become a top priority for Juventus

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Weston McKennie’s future was cast into doubt, as Khéphren Thuram and Manuel Locatelli dominated the midfield and he appeared to be without a clear place in the team. However, the arrival of Luciano Spalletti has given new meaning to his profile within the squad, turning him into a key player. In light of this, Juventus have reportedly made his renewal an absolute priority.

According to Sports Mediaset Italy, McKennie’s performances and the leadership he has shown on the pitch have convinced Juventus to accelerate contract renewal talks. The Italian club would even be open to offering him a salary between €3 million and €4.5 million. While both Weston and the Italian side are keen to continue together, he has attracted interest from clubs such as Atlético Madrid and several Premier League sides, who are tempting him with a potential move.