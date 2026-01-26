Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Saudi Pro League
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo issues 8-word message to Al Nassr after key win in SPL title race

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on prior to the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his push to end Al Nassr’s title drought while also preparing for the 2026 World Cup. After a crucial win on Monday to stay in the Saudi Pro League title race, the Portuguese star delivered an eight-word message following the result.

On Matchday 18, Al Nassr hosted Al Taawoun, and with Al Hilal dropping points Sunday in a 1-1 draw against Al Riyadh, a win was essential. Al Nassr dominated the match with a 20-3 advantage in shots but struggled to convert their chances.

Ronaldo was involved in several key moments, including an assist to Mohamed Simakan that was ruled out for offside, as well as one goal and one penalty that were also overturned due to offside calls. Ultimately, a cross from Sadio Mané, who returned to the lineup after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, was deflected by Al Taawoun defender Mohammed Al-Dossari for an own goal that secured the 1-0 victory.

The three points were vital for Al Nassr to remain in the title race and prevent the gap at the top from growing. After the match, Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a brief but pointed message to fans and teammates alike: “Step by step. Full focus on our objective!

Head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the team’s form following the win and highlighted Mané’s return, as the winger was named Man of the Match. “The team has improved after the return of Mané and Simakan from injury, although the latter showed signs of physical fatigue in the last match. The players were ready today, and we have been strong defensively, especially over the last 10 matches,” the Portuguese boss said on the post match press conference.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

Al Nassr recorded their first clean sheet in seven matches, with the previous one coming on Matchday 11 against Al Okhdood. Now sitting second with 40 points, five behind league leaders Al Hilal, Ronaldo’s side will return to action on Friday, January 30, when they visit 13th-placed Al Kholood in another must-win match.

Advertisement

Ronaldo tied in SPL Golden Boot race

Despite taking seven shots, hitting the crossbar with a powerful volley, and seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Ronaldo was unable to score against Al Taawoun. In his 17 Saudi Pro League appearances this season, it marked just the fourth match in which he failed to find the net, leaving him still one goal shy of his 961st career strike and tightening the Golden Boot race.

Ronaldo is now tied atop the Saudi Pro League scoring chart with Julián Quiñones. The Mexico international scored a hat trick for Al Qadsiah against Neom SC to reach 16 goals, matching Ronaldo’s total, while Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney sits close behind with 15. With competition heating up, Ronaldo is battling on two fronts as he looks to claim the league title and defend the Golden Boot he has claimed in each of the past two seasons.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs. Al-Taawon in the Saudi Pro League

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Confirmed lineups for Al Nassr vs. Al-Taawon in the Saudi Pro League

Looking to consolidate their second place in the Saudi Pro League, Al Nassr face Al-Taawon with the aim of securing their third consecutive victory. For this reason, fans are keeping a close eye on Cristiano Ronaldo's condition ahead of the game, as his scoring prowess will be needed.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

Cristiano Ronaldo faces potential squad blow as Al Nassr player reportedly agrees move to SPL title rival

In the middle of the title race, Cristiano Ronaldo could face a squad blow as an Al Nassr player reportedly agreed on the move to one of the team's direct rivals in the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo facing major squad shake-up? Al-Nassr reportedly decides fate of two key stars as $2.4bn Saudi Pro League summer looms

Cristiano Ronaldo facing major squad shake-up? Al-Nassr reportedly decides fate of two key stars as $2.4bn Saudi Pro League summer looms

As the league prepares for what insiders are calling a transformational summer, uncertainty is beginning to surround the supporting cast around the Portuguese icon.

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal offer

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal offer

Led by Harry Kane, Bayern Munich have become one of the best teams in the world, shining as a solid unit. Just as important as the Englishman is Dayot Upamecano, whose contract renewal is pending. Given the delay, the German team has made a decision regarding the offer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo