Cristiano Ronaldo issues 8-word message to Al Nassr after key win in SPL title race

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his push to end Al Nassr’s title drought while also preparing for the 2026 World Cup. After a crucial win on Monday to stay in the Saudi Pro League title race, the Portuguese star delivered an eight-word message following the result.

On Matchday 18, Al Nassr hosted Al Taawoun, and with Al Hilal dropping points Sunday in a 1-1 draw against Al Riyadh, a win was essential. Al Nassr dominated the match with a 20-3 advantage in shots but struggled to convert their chances.

Ronaldo was involved in several key moments, including an assist to Mohamed Simakan that was ruled out for offside, as well as one goal and one penalty that were also overturned due to offside calls. Ultimately, a cross from Sadio Mané, who returned to the lineup after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, was deflected by Al Taawoun defender Mohammed Al-Dossari for an own goal that secured the 1-0 victory.

The three points were vital for Al Nassr to remain in the title race and prevent the gap at the top from growing. After the match, Ronaldo took to social media to deliver a brief but pointed message to fans and teammates alike: “Step by step. Full focus on our objective!“

Head coach Jorge Jesus addressed the team’s form following the win and highlighted Mané’s return, as the winger was named Man of the Match. “The team has improved after the return of Mané and Simakan from injury, although the latter showed signs of physical fatigue in the last match. The players were ready today, and we have been strong defensively, especially over the last 10 matches,” the Portuguese boss said on the post match press conference.

Al Nassr recorded their first clean sheet in seven matches, with the previous one coming on Matchday 11 against Al Okhdood. Now sitting second with 40 points, five behind league leaders Al Hilal, Ronaldo’s side will return to action on Friday, January 30, when they visit 13th-placed Al Kholood in another must-win match.

Ronaldo tied in SPL Golden Boot race

Despite taking seven shots, hitting the crossbar with a powerful volley, and seeing a goal ruled out for offside, Ronaldo was unable to score against Al Taawoun. In his 17 Saudi Pro League appearances this season, it marked just the fourth match in which he failed to find the net, leaving him still one goal shy of his 961st career strike and tightening the Golden Boot race.

Ronaldo is now tied atop the Saudi Pro League scoring chart with Julián Quiñones. The Mexico international scored a hat trick for Al Qadsiah against Neom SC to reach 16 goals, matching Ronaldo’s total, while Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney sits close behind with 15. With competition heating up, Ronaldo is battling on two fronts as he looks to claim the league title and defend the Golden Boot he has claimed in each of the past two seasons.