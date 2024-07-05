A major breakthrough for Girona and Manchester City has been the departure of three important club Girona directors. This opens the door for both clubs to play in the UEFA Champions League. Stricter laws regarding multi-club ownership and their eligibility to play in the same UEFA competitions have prompted this change. The changes implemented aim to ensure compliance with UEFA’s guidelines while preserving the competitive integrity of both clubs.

Last year, Girona had an incredible La Liga campaign; finishing an unprecedented third and securing a place in the UEFA Champions League. This is a huge step forward for them as they prepare to compete in it for the first time. But being part of the City Football Group (CFG) with Manchester City, the Spaniards had difficulties in complying with UEFA’s regulations on multi-club ownership.

Significant changes were made to Girona’s ownership and management structure to navigate the complexities of UEFA’s regulations. According to The Times, three board members with direct links to City have resigned at Girona. These individuals include Simon Cliff, Manchester City’s legal chief; John MacBeath, a chartered accountant with a background in the oil and gas industry; and Ingo Bank, a senior financial executive with CFG.

Girona restructuring ownership

In addition to the resignations, CFG will reduce their 47% shareholding in Girona to under 30%. They will do this by placing shares into a “blind trust”. This trust will operate independently, ensuring that CFG does not exert undue influence over Girona. Girona replaced the three outgoing directors with Cheltenham-based law firm Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove partners: Matthew Shayle, Edward Hall and Paul Hunston. A meeting of Girona shareholders confirmed their appointments, marking a significant shift in the club’s governance.

The strategic changes at Girona have crucial implications for both clubs’ participation in the UEFA Champions League. Both clubs will compete in a newly formatted Champions League competition. It will feature 36 clubs in a single league phase, replacing the traditional group stage. This new format, starting in the 2024-25 season, will see teams play eight matches against different opponents, half at home and half away.

Champions League status for both Manchester City and Girona

The adjustments made by CFG and Girona align with UEFA’s stringent rules on multi-club ownership, ensuring that both clubs can compete without any conflicts of interest. This move not only preserves the integrity of the competition but also highlights the importance of adhering to regulatory frameworks in modern football.

For the Premier League winners, these changes are crucial in maintaining their position in Europe’s elite competition. The club’s legal chief, Simon Cliff, who played a pivotal role in navigating the Premier League’s alleged rule breaches, has stepped down from Girona’s board to comply with UEFA’s guidelines. This move demonstrates the club’s commitment to following regulations while continuing to compete at the highest level.

PHOTOS: IMAGO