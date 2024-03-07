Netflix announced that they have secured the rights to a six-part docuseries chronicling Manchester City and this past season that led to the treble. Together: Treble Winners promises to take viewers behind the scenes of one of the greatest achievements in English football history.

City filmed the journey as it happened

Produced by Manchester City’s in-house creative hub, City Studios, the documentary series will provide an immersive and unprecedented look into the club’s journey to securing an unprecedented treble triumph. From the arrival of superstar striker Erling Haaland during the preseason tour in the United States to the final triumphant moments in Istanbul, where City lifted their first-ever Champions League trophy, Together: Treble Winners will capture every pivotal moment of this remarkable season.

Nuria Tarre, Chief Marketing and Fan Experience Officer at City Football Group, expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “Manchester City has an innovative and industry-leading approach centered around our in-house creative and production hub, City Studios, and it is testament to the talent and hard work of the team that the latest documentary series will be released on Netflix.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, the mastermind behind the treble success, shared his pride in the achievement and his hopes for the docuseries. “To win the Treble was a truly special moment for this Club and every single person involved from our players, our coaches, our backroom staff all worked so hard every single day to achieve what we did,” Guardiola said. “I am so proud that we continue to fight for our success, for the next trophy, for the next game. We will always remember this incredible time and I hope our fans do when watching this new series.”

Netflix shows a unique treble achievement from Manchester City

The highly coveted treble involves winning the domestic league, domestic cup, and European cup competition in a single season. Consequently, the challenging task is one of the most prestigious achievements in global soccer. Manchester City became only the second English club to accomplish this feat. The first was Manchester United in the 1998/99 campaign.

In Europe, the treble is a rare feat. For reference, only eight other clubs in history achieved this remarkable accomplishment. Also, Pep Guardiola is the only manager to win the treble twice.

Celtic (1966/67)

Ajax (1971/72)

PSV Eindhoven (1987/88)

Manchester United (1998/99)

Barcelona (2008/09, 2014/15)

Inter Milan (2009/10)

Bayern Munich (2012/13, 2019/20)

Available in early April

The release of Together: Treble Winners on Netflix is on Tuesday, April 2. That marks a significant milestone for both Manchester City and the streaming giant. Netflix continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for compelling sports storytelling. For example, Drive to Survive has been a global success with Formula 1. Likewise, the streaming platform has created sports documentaries on tennis and golf with Break Point and Full Swing.

Fans and football enthusiasts around the world can look forward to an intimate and captivating documentary. It portrays Manchester City’s historic treble-winning journey from the inside, something that has grown increasingly popular among fans. Together: Treble Winners promises to capture the determination, hard work, and togetherness that fueled this remarkable achievement.

PHOTOS: IMAGO