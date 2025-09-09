Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup Qualifiers
Comments

Will Fede Valverde play? Projected lineups for Chile vs Uruguay in World Cup 2026 Qualifier

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

Uruguay, already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arrives with stars like Darwin Núñez, Ronald Araújo, and Federico Valverde back in the lineup.
© Ernesto RyanUruguay, already qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, arrives with stars like Darwin Núñez, Ronald Araújo, and Federico Valverde back in the lineup.

The last round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup brings a symbolic but very different matchup in Santiago. On Wednesday, September 10, 2025, Chile will host Uruguay, with Fede Valverde at front, at the Monumental David Arellano Stadium. For La Roja, the game is little more than a formality, as they have already been eliminated from contention. For Uruguay, already qualified, it’s a chance to fine-tune their squad ahead of the World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Chile is enduring one of the darkest chapters in its modern soccer history. The national team has now missed three consecutive World Cups, an unimaginable fall for a side that once boasted legends like Alexis Sánchez, Arturo Vidal, and Claudio Bravo.

Led by interim coach Nicolás Córdova, promoted from the youth setup, Chile has looked out of answers. Their most recent result, a 3-0 loss to Brazil, left them anchored near the bottom of the standings. Over the entire qualifying campaign, La Roja managed just two wins, four draws, and eleven defeats.

To make matters worse, Chile has not scored in its last five matches and has lost eight of its last nine. Playing at home could provide some comfort, but with morale and confidence at historic lows, even securing a draw against a strong Uruguay looks like a massive challenge.

Chile fails to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

Chile fails to qualify for the World Cup for the third consecutive time.

Uruguay already preparing for the World Cup

Uruguay enters this match in a much different position. After a convincing 3-0 victory over Peru in Montevideo, Marcelo Bielsa’s squad sealed its ticket to the World Cup with games to spare. The Celeste currently sits third in the table, with an attack that has found consistency and balance.

Advertisement
Coach Roberto Martínez details Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on Portugal and World Cup plans

see also

Coach Roberto Martínez details Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on Portugal and World Cup plans

Although Uruguay’s away form has been inconsistent—they’ve managed just one road win during the qualifiers, an impressive upset of Argentina—they arrive in Santiago at full strength. Darwin Núñez returns to lead the attack, while Ronald Araújo and Nahitan Nández are also expected back in the lineup after serving suspensions.

For Bielsa, this match represents more than points—it’s an opportunity to solidify his team’s chemistry and test lineups ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Probable lineups

Chile: Viguru; Díaz, Maripán, Román, Ormazábal; Loyola, Pizarro, Suazo; Cepeda, Aravena, Tapia.

Uruguay: Rochet; Nández, Araújo, Cáceres, Piqueréz; Valverde, Bentancur, De Arrascaeta; Pellistri, Rodríguez, Núñez.

Advertisement

With nothing left to play for, Chile will hope to end their disappointing campaign with pride in front of their fans. Uruguay, meanwhile, sees this clash as the perfect rehearsal before the World Cup, with Bielsa fine-tuning a squad brimming with talent.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Most valuable soccer players for summer 2025 revealed: Lamine Yamal dominates, Kylian Mbappe climbs but Vinicius slips – Surprisingly no PSG in sight

Most valuable soccer players for summer 2025 revealed: Lamine Yamal dominates, Kylian Mbappe climbs but Vinicius slips – Surprisingly no PSG in sight

With a month left in the 2025 summer transfer window, the landscape of world soccer has been shaken by Transfermarkt’s updated ranking of the most valuable players on the planet.

Why is star Federico Valverde not playing for Uruguay against Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers?

Why is star Federico Valverde not playing for Uruguay against Venezuela in the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers?

With Uruguay facing a challenging game against Venezuela for the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers, fans are questioning why Federico Valverde is not playing.

Fede Valverde injured: Real Madrid could lose another player ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup

Fede Valverde injured: Real Madrid could lose another player ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup

Real Madrid issued an official statement confirming Valverde’s condition, saying he had been diagnosed with lumbosciatica and would be monitored closely. While no exact return date was given, the club and internal sources expect him to miss around one week of action.

Milan eagerly awaits Christian Pulisic’s contract renewal: Possible signing date emerges

Milan eagerly awaits Christian Pulisic’s contract renewal: Possible signing date emerges

While optimism persists inside Milanello, the mystery lies in when exactly the Rossoneri will get their man to commit on paper.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo