Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Comments

Federico Valverde joins Lionel Messi in Champions League hat-trick record that Cristiano Ronaldo never achieved

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo, Federico Valverde and Lionel Messi.
© Lars Baron/Angel Martinez/Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo, Federico Valverde and Lionel Messi.

The Round of 16 of the Champions League features a marquee showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City. In that clash, Los Blancos took a valuable lead at home thanks to a hat trick from Federico Valverde, sparking comparisons with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Valverde scored three goals during the first half against the Citizens at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, allowing his team to head into halftime in a promising position. On an individual level, the Uruguayan midfielder reached a milestone that very few players had achieved before.

Only four times in Champions League history had a player scored a hat trick in a knockout-stage match before halftime, according to statistics expert Mister Chip on X. Lionel Messi is on that list, alongside Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland, and Anthony Gordon. Valverde has now joined that exclusive group as well.

What makes the achievement by the Real Madrid player especially impressive is that he is the only member of this select group who is not a forward, but a midfielder. And not only that. His profile is often more associated with work rate, tactical discipline, and defensive responsibilities, to the point that he has occasionally been used as a full-back.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Manchester City.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Manchester City.

Gordon and Haaland have special records

Within the group of five players who have scored hat tricks in the first half of a knockout match, Anthony Gordon stands out for being the only one who scored not just three but four goals before halftime.

Advertisement
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE Updates: Vinicius misses penalty to extend the lead (3-0)

see also

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE Updates: Vinicius misses penalty to extend the lead (3-0)

That happened in this same edition of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League, during the playoff series in which Newcastle United defeated Qarabag FK. In the first leg played in Azerbaijan, the English winger scored four goals in the first half and helped his team secure a 6-1 win, which later translated into a 9-3 aggregate victory.

Another player with a unique detail in this comparison is Erling Haaland. He is the only player on this list to have scored a first-half hat trick in the Champions League on two different occasions. One of those came during the group stage, when Red Bull Salzburg faced KRC Genk in the 2019-20 season. Later, with Manchester City against RB Leipzig in 2022-23, he achieved the same feat in the knockout stages.

The Messi–Ronaldo comparison

It is no coincidence that the three players with the most goals in Champions League history are also the ones who have scored the most hat tricks in the competition. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo share the lead with eight each, although the Argentine forward holds a particular advantage.

Advertisement

On one of those occasions, Messi scored all three goals before halftime. It happened in the 2009-10 season, when Barcelona defeated Arsenal 4-1 at Camp Nou in the quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has never scored a hat trick in the first half of a Champions League match. Finally, Robert Lewandowski achieved the feat once with Bayern Munich, against Red Bull Salzburg in the 2021-22 season.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and his working relationship with Jorge Jesus could soon become one of the most intriguing storylines in world soccer.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup company as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa eyes record milestone after Luis Malagon’s injury

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup company as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa eyes record milestone after Luis Malagon’s injury

The road to the 2026 World Cup is already generating intriguing storylines, and one of the most fascinating could involve three legendary figures of the modern game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be joined by Guillermo Ochoa in making history at the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo learns new date for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two clash with Al Wasl after postponement

Cristiano Ronaldo learns new date for Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League Two clash with Al Wasl after postponement

The AFC has announced new dates for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to face Al Wasl in the Champions League Two quarterfinals, after the original fixtures were postponed.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 First Leg

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami visit Nashville SC in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup. Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of the action.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo