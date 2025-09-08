Coach Roberto Martínez details Cristiano Ronaldo’s impact on Portugal and World Cup plans

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially begun his journey toward the 2026 World Cup in the UEFA qualifiers, in what is expected to be his final appearance in the international tournament. Even at 40 years old, the Portuguese legend remains a key figure for the national team, and head coach Roberto Martínez highlighted Ronaldo’s influence in the locker room and his ongoing role in Portugal’s World Cup plans.

Drawn into Group F, Portugal opened their campaign with a dominant 5-0 win over Hungary, a match where Ronaldo starred with a brace, including a thunderous strike. Portugal is now set to visit Hungary, who most recently drew 1-1 with the Republic of Ireland. Even more than two decades after his international debut, Ronaldo continues to play a vital and impactful role for the Seleção.

During Monday’s press conference, Martínez was asked about the energy Ronaldo brings to the team. The coach praised the Al Nassr forward without hesitation: “He lives each day like a young player experiencing it for the first time. The way he dedicates himself, the freshness he shows every single day.”

Martínez was also asked about the World Cup and how Ronaldo approaches it. “World Cup? He’s doing the best he can — he doesn’t set long-term goals. He’s a winner. He wants to be the best every day. His focus is on the here and now,” Martinez said to the press.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal and Roberto Martinez, Manager of Portugal interact following victory in the UEFA Nations League 2025 final match between Portugal and Spain.

Portugal will visit Hungary on Tuesday for Matchday 2 of Group F, aiming to maintain their pace and secure first place to avoid a potential playoff. With UEFA qualifiers continuing in October and November, Martínez emphasized that Ronaldo remains a cornerstone of Portugal’s plans for the upcoming matches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr $65M teammate reportedly agrees to join Saudi Pro League rival

Ronaldo, a reference point in Portugal’s locker room

Cristiano Ronaldo first wore the captain’s armband for Portugal in a friendly against Brazil in February 2007. Since then, he has become the clear reference point of the national team, leading Portugal to its first major trophies. Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo will turn 41 in February, yet expectations remain high for the veteran to finally secure football’s ultimate prize.

When asked whether Ronaldo’s lack of a World Cup motivates the team, Martínez was clear: “I’ve already spoken a lot about what he brings, but these aren’t aspects of the future — they’re about the day-to-day. He has a hunger to be the best. What it means to wear the jersey is the message the captain brings to the locker room, and that helps a lot.”

Ronaldo recently helped Portugal secure the UEFA Nations League title in June after a penalty shootout win over Spain. With a proven ability to lift the team in crucial moments, Ronaldo and Portugal are now positioned to make a serious run at the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement