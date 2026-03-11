Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid and Manchester City go head-to-head on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16, a heavyweight clash between two of the competition’s perennial contenders. Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you every key moment from what promises to be a memorable night in Madrid.

Real Madrid return to Champions League action following a controversial playoff series against Benfica, in which Vinícius Júnior and Gianluca Prestianni emerged as two of the central figures. However, Los Blancos head into the game far from their sharpest form, having managed just two wins from their last four matches across all competitions, including a defeat at home to Getafe at the Bernabéu.

Manchester City, meanwhile, arrive in better shape despite dropping points in the Premier League title race with Arsenal. Their last defeat came against Bodø/Glimt on January 20, and since then Pep Guardiola’s side have gone on an 11-game unbeaten run, collecting nine wins and two draws across all competitions.