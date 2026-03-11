Trending topics:
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16 First Leg

By Dante Gonzalez

© Gareth Copley & Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Manchester City and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF.

Real Madrid and Manchester City go head-to-head on Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16, a heavyweight clash between two of the competition’s perennial contenders. Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you every key moment from what promises to be a memorable night in Madrid.

Real Madrid return to Champions League action following a controversial playoff series against Benfica, in which Vinícius Júnior and Gianluca Prestianni emerged as two of the central figures. However, Los Blancos head into the game far from their sharpest form, having managed just two wins from their last four matches across all competitions, including a defeat at home to Getafe at the Bernabéu.

Manchester City, meanwhile, arrive in better shape despite dropping points in the Premier League title race with Arsenal. Their last defeat came against Bodø/Glimt on January 20, and since then Pep Guardiola’s side have gone on an 11-game unbeaten run, collecting nine wins and two draws across all competitions.

Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in a thrilling Champions League clash

Welcome to our live blog for the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City for the first leg of the 2025-26 Champions League Round of 16. Stay tuned for major developments and live minute-by-minute action!

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

One of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff revolves around the absence of Kylian Mbappe, whose unexpected omission has raised serious questions about Madrid’s chances in one of the most anticipated ties of the tournament.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid face Manchester City in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 edition. Here you can find kickoff times along with TV and streaming information for viewers in the United States.

Is Vinicius Jr. playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in Champions League clash

Is Vinicius Jr. playing today? Confirmed lineups for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in Champions League clash

After a hard-fought series against Benfica, Real Madrid face Manchester City, seeking a spot in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. With Kylian Mbappe out, fans are keeping a close eye on Vinicius Jr., who looks set to make a difference in terms of goalscoring.

Eden Hazard makes surprising claim on early retirement of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’

Eden Hazard makes surprising claim on early retirement of Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr: ‘I wouldn’t be surprised’

Eden Hazard may have retired a few years ago, but he has remained quite active in the world of soccer. For that reason, he decided to speak out about all the pressure surrounding Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. He also made some surprising comments regarding the Brazilian’s early retirement.

