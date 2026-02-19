Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
UEFA
Comments

Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Real Madrid.

Benfica have shown no signs of slowing down after their UEFA Champions League clash with Real Madrid, a match in which controversy surrounding the alleged racial abuse of Vinicius Junior took center stage. In addition to dismissing the allegations, the Portuguese club has filed a complaint with UEFA targeting Federico Valverde for violent conduct.

Tuesday’s playoff game at Estádio da Luz was marked by several controversial moments, along with a disputed refereeing performance from François Letexier and the VAR team. One of those incidents occurred late in the match and involved Valverde.

In the 83rd minute, Valverde chased a long ball while being closely marked by left back Samuel Dahl. As the Swedish defender grabbed him, the Real Madrid midfielder, attempting to break free, swung his right arm toward Dahl’s face, making contact but not striking him cleanly.

After the contact, Dahl fell to the ground and a foul was called against Valverde. However, what raised further questions was that the Uruguayan midfielder faced no additional punishment, not even a yellow card, and VAR did not review the incident.

Tweet placeholder

Following the episode, Portuguese outlet A Bola reported that Benfica decided to submit a disciplinary complaint to UEFA against Federico Valverde. The filing alleges violent conduct related to the incident with Dahl, arguing that his intent was not to play the ball but to strike the defender.

Advertisement
Lilian Thuram strongly criticizes José Mourinho for his words to Vinicius Jr: ‘There’s a feeling of superiority and white narcissism’

see also

Lilian Thuram strongly criticizes José Mourinho for his words to Vinicius Jr: ‘There’s a feeling of superiority and white narcissism’

Because Valverde went unpunished during the match, the complaint was submitted so UEFA’s Disciplinary Committee can review the situation. Benfica now hope the body can act in time for the second leg of the Champions League playoff, scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Mourinho and the strong complaints over refereeing

José Mourinho was also a central figure in the Champions League clash, addressing his role in the incident involving Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni. During the match, he became a focal point after being sent off in the 86th minute with two quick yellow cards for protesting to Letexier over what he felt was a missed second booking for Vinicius following a foul near the box on Richard Rios.

In his postgame press conference, Mourinho strongly criticized the French official for not booking Aurélien Tchouaméni, Álvaro Carreras and Dean Huijsen — players who would have been suspended for the second leg if they had received yellow cards: “There’s nothing to explain, it’s all very obvious: I have 1,400 matches, it’s simple — he (Letexier) had a little note that said Carreras, Tchouaméni, Huijsen: if they get a yellow card they can’t play. And someone told him they couldn’t be booked.

Advertisement

Mourinho then detailed the moments he believed warranted bookings for Madrid players. “Carreras made a grotesque dive and didn’t get a yellow, Tchouaméni committed 10 fouls and didn’t get a yellow. The only thing I told him was: I stated a fact, then with his arrogance he sent me off. There’s no crisis,” he stated.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

Although Federico Valverde remains one of Real Madrid's most important players, doubts about his future have arisen due to his relationship with coach Xabi Alonso. In response, Manchester United have reportedly identified the Uruguayan midfielder as a key target ahead the next season.

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo top the list of Real Madrid stars that are reportedly opposing to new coach Xabi Alonso's leadership.

Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

Lozano faces Valverde: Projected lineups for Mexico vs. Uruguay in 2025 international friendly

Mexico face Uruguay in a friendly match, with Hirving Lozano and Federico Valverde as the main attractions.

FIFA weighing Club World Cup format expansion for 2029 as UEFA’s position reportedly emerges

FIFA weighing Club World Cup format expansion for 2029 as UEFA’s position reportedly emerges

The 2029 Club World Cup could undergo another format change following last year’s edition, with the reported positions of FIFA and UEFA now coming into focus.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo