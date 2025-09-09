Cristiano Ronaldo set for US return after 10 years? Bold USMNT pre-World Cup plan pits Al-Nassr and Portugal superstar against Christian Pulisic

The United States is preparing something that could electrify fans months before the biggest sporting event ever held on its soil. The plan involves a showdown between one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, and the biggest American star of his generation, Christian Pulisic. A duel that could mark the return of a global icon to U.S. turf for the first time in more than a decade.

According to The Athletic, the U.S. Soccer Federation is in advanced talks to host Portugal for a glamour friendly in an NFL-sized stadium on the East Coast. This bold scheduling move is part of the national team’s build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States will co-host alongside Mexico and Canada.

While the USMNT does not need to qualify as a host nation, newly appointed head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been clear about his objectives. “We want to test ourselves against different styles and top-level opponents,” he reportedly told officials. Facing Portugal, and in particular Cristiano Ronaldo, would provide exactly that. The contest’s timing has not yet been finalized, but reports suggest it is being penciled into an international window that could draw massive attention worldwide.

The return of Ronaldo?

For American fans, this would be more than just another friendly. It would mark the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, a player who hasn’t graced U.S. soil since 2014, when he featured for Real Madrid in a friendly against Manchester United at Michigan Stadium in front of over 100,000 fans. That same summer, he also lined up for the Lusos against Ireland at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Since then, Ronaldo’s pre-seasons and international duties have kept him away from America, even as Lionel Messi has settled into MLS with Inter Miami. The chance to see Ronaldo back, now aged 40 and still spearheading Portugal, would be historic.

As The Athletic points out, “the match is conditional on Portugal and Belgium qualifying for the World Cup without the need for a playoff.” If those conditions are met, Ronaldo could step onto U.S. soil once again, this time not just as a visiting superstar but as a competitor in a crucial build-up to the World Cup.

Pulisic factor and the wider pre-World Cup plan

For the United States, this isn’t just about Ronaldo’s return. It’s about pitting their own star, Christian Pulisic, against one of the greatest of all time. Pulisic, who has rediscovered top form with Milan, is seen as the face of American soccer heading into the 2026 World Cup.

The potential clash between Ronaldo and Pulisic would create a compelling narrative: a legend in the twilight of his career against the leader of the host nation’s golden generation. It’s a duel that could inspire American fans and give the squad a taste of the intensity they will face in the tournament.

The Portugal fixture is only one part of the U.S.’s pre-World Cup vision. Reports also suggest that Belgium is being lined up as another opponent during the same window, while Portugal could face Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca.