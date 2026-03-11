Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Video: Federico Valverde scores an impressive hattrick for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in Champions League Round of 16

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Federico Valverde of Real Madrid celebrates in game against Benfica.
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Real Madrid celebrates in game against Benfica.

Real Madrid and Manchester City face each other in a competitive series, seeking a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. Taking advantage of the numerous absences of Los Blancos, the Citizens imposed a solid offensive rhythm, being the protagonists in the opening minutes. Nevertheless, Federico Valverde managed to take advantage of the defense’s high pressure, scoring a valuable hattrick in just a couple of minutes.

After a long kick from Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde received the ball while running on the counter down the right flank, beating Nico O’Reilly with his speed. Facing Gianluigi Donnarumma in a one-on-one situation, the Uruguayan chose to dribble past him to stand alone in front of the goal, scoring the first goal of the match.

Tweet placeholder

Taking advantage of the Citizens’ defensive backline losing focus, Vinicius Jr. received the ball in the middle of the defense. After dribbling past them, he found Valverde making a run toward the center. With his first touch, Valverde controlled the ball and unleashed a powerful shot to beat Donnarumma once again, securing a valuable brace for Real Madrid.

Tweet placeholder

After conceding two goals in just a few minutes, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City seems to have lost all of their offensive ideas, being pushed back by Real Madrid. In a play initiated by Thiago Pitarch, Brahim Diaz receives the ball, controlling it and finding Valverde once again making a run behind the English side’s defense. With this, the Uruguayan controlled it with his first touch, beat Marc Guehi, and finished across goal past Donnarumma.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

*Developing story…

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

After dismissing Vinicius Junior's claims, Benfica decided to hit Real Madrid back filling a complaint to UEFA, accusing star Federico Valverde for "violent conduct."

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

Federico Valverde’s future at Real Madrid uncertain: Manchester United reportedly pushing to land the Uruguayan star

Although Federico Valverde remains one of Real Madrid's most important players, doubts about his future have arisen due to his relationship with coach Xabi Alonso. In response, Manchester United have reportedly identified the Uruguayan midfielder as a key target ahead the next season.

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and other Real Madrid stars reportedly opposed to coach Alonso’s leadership

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo top the list of Real Madrid stars that are reportedly opposing to new coach Xabi Alonso's leadership.

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Is Lionel Messi playing today? Projected lineups for Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup

Nashville SC and Inter Miami face off in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, with all eyes on Lionel Messi.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo