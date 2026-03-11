Video: Federico Valverde scores an impressive hattrick for Real Madrid vs. Manchester City in Champions League Round of 16

Real Madrid and Manchester City face each other in a competitive series, seeking a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals. Taking advantage of the numerous absences of Los Blancos, the Citizens imposed a solid offensive rhythm, being the protagonists in the opening minutes. Nevertheless, Federico Valverde managed to take advantage of the defense’s high pressure, scoring a valuable hattrick in just a couple of minutes.

After a long kick from Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde received the ball while running on the counter down the right flank, beating Nico O’Reilly with his speed. Facing Gianluigi Donnarumma in a one-on-one situation, the Uruguayan chose to dribble past him to stand alone in front of the goal, scoring the first goal of the match.

Taking advantage of the Citizens’ defensive backline losing focus, Vinicius Jr. received the ball in the middle of the defense. After dribbling past them, he found Valverde making a run toward the center. With his first touch, Valverde controlled the ball and unleashed a powerful shot to beat Donnarumma once again, securing a valuable brace for Real Madrid.

After conceding two goals in just a few minutes, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City seems to have lost all of their offensive ideas, being pushed back by Real Madrid. In a play initiated by Thiago Pitarch, Brahim Diaz receives the ball, controlling it and finding Valverde once again making a run behind the English side’s defense. With this, the Uruguayan controlled it with his first touch, beat Marc Guehi, and finished across goal past Donnarumma.

