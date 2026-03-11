Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League?

A massive European night awaits at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Real Madrid hosts Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash. Yet one of the biggest talking points ahead of kickoff revolves around the absence of Kylian Mbappe, whose unexpected omission has raised serious questions about Madrid’s chances in one of the most anticipated ties of the tournament.

The French superstar, who has been a central figure for the Spanish giant throughout the campaign, will not take the field for the showdown. His absence adds another layer of intrigue to a rivalry that has become one of the defining matchups of modern Champions League soccer. While the clash between the two clubs already carries enormous stakes, the situation surrounding Mbappe’s availability has created additional uncertainty.

Encounters between Real Madrid and Manchester City have become increasingly common in recent seasons. The two clubs have developed a fierce rivalry in Europe, frequently meeting in decisive knockout ties.

The matchup at the Bernabeu marks their 16th meeting in the Champions League, with the record remarkably balanced. Both clubs have won five matches each, while five encounters ended in draws, highlighting just how evenly matched the rivalry has been. Including this latest meeting, the fixture is now the third most-played matchup in the history of the competition.

The most recent encounter between the clubs came earlier in the season during the league phase. The Citizens managed to secure a 2-1 victory in the Spanish capital, thanks to goals from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland, overturning an earlier strike from Rodrygo. That result strengthened City’s position in the standings and reinforced the perception that the English club has grown increasingly comfortable playing at the Bernabeu.

The real reason Mbappe is missing

As anticipation built ahead of the knockout clash, fans began to notice that Mbappe was absent from training and unlikely to be included in the squad. In fact, the French forward is currently recovering from a knee injury that has forced him to miss several matches in recent weeks.

The problem stems from a sprain in his left knee, which has troubled the 27-year-old since late 2025. Although the injury is not considered severe enough to require surgery, Madrid’s medical staff and coaching team decided it was best for him to continue his recovery rather than risk aggravating the issue.

According to a statement released by representatives of the player: “In agreement with the club, he is undergoing further tests on his knee with the aim of optimising his follow-up care and preparing for his comeback.” The statement added: “No surgical intervention is being planned at the moment.” The decision highlights the club’s cautious approach, especially considering how important Mbappe remains for the remainder of the season.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Arbeloa explains the decision

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa confirmed that the decision to rest Mbappe was made collectively by the medical staff and coaching team. Speaking ahead of the match, Arbeloa said: “It was a bit of a consensus between everyone, and we think the best thing is that he stops, that he recovers and comes back at 100%.”

The manager also hinted that the recovery could take some time: “It’s not going to be a question of days; it will be a bit longer, but I can’t say how long. Hopefully not too long.” Despite the setback, the Spanish manager offered a positive update regarding the player’s progress: “He’s better. Obviously, we have to take it one day at a time and see how he is evolving,” the coach explained.