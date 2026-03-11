2026 FIFA World Cup chaos threatens as sports minister’s statement casts shadow over one nation’s participation

With the 2026 World Cup fast approaching, a dramatic development has suddenly placed one qualified nation’s participation under serious question. The uncertainty intensified after a senior government official declared that his country could refuse to take part in the tournament entirely, creating a potential headache for soccer’s governing body and the tournament’s organizers.

The expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is scheduled to begin on June 11 and will feature 48 national teams, the largest edition in the competition’s history. Yet a geopolitical crisis unfolding in the Middle East has cast a shadow over one national team’s involvement, despite the country having already secured qualification months ago.

The situation escalated after the nation’s sports minister publicly ruled out participation, arguing that the current political and security conditions make it impossible for the national side to compete on the global stage. The remarks mark the first official government statement directly addressing the team’s presence at the World Cup since the conflict intensified. Iran, whose national soccer team had comfortably qualified for the tournament, now faces a highly uncertain future regarding its participation.

The controversy erupted after Ahmad Donyamali, the country’s sports minister, addressed the issue in an interview on state television. His comments suggested that the national team could boycott the tournament entirely due to the escalating conflict involving Western powers. Speaking to state television, Donyamali said: “Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup.”

Mehdi Taremi (L) is Iran’s biggest star.

The minister’s statement referred to the recent military conflict involving the United States and Israel, which Iranian authorities say led to the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered retaliatory strikes across the region. The remarks represent the clearest indication yet that Iran could withdraw from the tournament, a scenario that would be unprecedented in modern World Cup history.

What does FIFA think about it?

Despite the growing uncertainty, FIFA has continued to emphasize its intention to include every qualified nation in the tournament. FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently met with Donald Trump at the White House to discuss preparations for the global event. Following the meeting, Infantino posted a message on social media indicating that the United States government had reaffirmed its openness to welcoming the Iranian team.

Infantino wrote: “During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.” He also emphasized the broader significance of the competition, adding: “We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever.” However, while the governing body remains committed to the team’s inclusion, the ultimate decision may depend on the political leadership of Iran itself.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino shows U.S. President Donald Trump the World Cup Trophy in the Oval Office.

Group-stage schedule already set

Before the controversy emerged, Iran had already been drawn into Group G for the tournament. The national team is scheduled to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand during the group stage.

All three matches were planned to take place in the United States, including games in Los Angeles and Seattle. The team had even selected a training base at the Kino Sports Complex in Arizona, with preparations already underway before the latest political developments placed those plans in jeopardy.