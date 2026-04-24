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Kylian Mbappe hits 100 Real Madrid matches milestone as Cristiano Ronaldo comparison reveals huge gap

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid.
© Aitor Alcalde & Jasper Juinen/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe reached a symbolic landmark in his career as he made his 100th appearance for Real Madrid, a moment that naturally invites comparison with past legends. Alongside names like Cristiano Ronaldo, the French star’s journey is already being measured against the club’s highest standards.

The match against Real Betis marked the star forward’s 100th Los Blancos game in all competitions. According to Opta, he becomes the 10th French player in history to reach 100 matches for the club, underlining his growing place in Madrid’s modern era.

Reaching this milestone is impressive on its own, but Mbappe’s numbers add another layer to the story. He has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in the league, with 24 goals in 27 La Liga matches this season, putting him firmly on track for consecutive top scorer honors.

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Such consistency has placed him in rare company. No Real Madrid player since Ronaldo in 2015 has secured back-to-back Pichichi titles, and doing so in his first two seasons would mark a historic achievement. It reflects a player who has adapted quickly, even in a team still searching for its perfect balance.

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Beyond La Liga, the Frenchman’s impact stretches across competitions. He has already surpassed his early scoring rate from his previous club, underlining how naturally he fits into Madrid’s attacking identity.

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How has he fared compared to Cristiano Ronaldo?

With 100 matches reached, the inevitable comparison comes into focus, and that’s where Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow becomes impossible to avoid. At this same stage of his Madrid career, Ronaldo had delivered a staggering 95 goals in his first 100 appearances, a benchmark that remains one of the most remarkable starts in soccer history.

By comparison, Mbappe has scored 85 goals in his first 100 matches, placing him among elite company but still behind Ronaldo’s extraordinary pace. The gap highlights just how explosive CR7’s early Bernabeu years were, particularly in terms of pure output.

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Better numbers than Kairm Benzema still tell powerful story

Even without matching Ronaldo’s explosive start, Mbappe’s output remains elite. His current goal ratio places him among the top performers in Real Madrid history after two seasons.

According to Sports Illustrated and Marca’s statistical breakdowns, the 27-year-old has outscored several Madrid legends across their initial century of games, including Karim Benzema and Hugo Sanchez. However, Ronaldo and Ferenc Puskas remain ahead in both volume and efficiency, with Puskas averaging over a goal per match in his early Madrid period.

There is also the possibility of further milestones before the season ends. He is within reach of becoming the highest-scoring Real Madrid player in a single season outside of Ronaldo’s era, needing just a handful of goals to cross that threshold.

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