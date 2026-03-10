Kylian Mbappe ruled out as Erling Haaland injury update sparks headache for Real Madrid ahead of crucial UEFA Champions League tie vs. Manchester City

The latest showdown between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League was already expected to deliver high drama. But ahead of the first leg in Madrid, the focus has shifted to the fitness of two of the tie’s biggest stars, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Both forwards have been dealing with physical issues in recent days, raising questions about whether they would be available for the crucial European clash. While Manchester City supporters were initially concerned about Haaland’s condition, the situation appears less encouraging for Madrid, where Mbappe has been struggling with a knee problem. With one of the continent’s most anticipated fixtures approaching, the contrasting injury updates could have a major impact on how the tie unfolds.

Real Madrid’s preparations have been complicated by a growing injury list, and Mbappe’s absence has become the most worrying development. The French forward missed training sessions on both Monday and Tuesday, remaining away from the main group as he continues to recover from a knee issue. As a result, the Frenchman will play no part in the first leg against Manchester City.

Head coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed that the club is taking a cautious approach with the star forward. “Mbappe is much better, but we have to take it one day at a time,” Arbeloa told reporters. “He’s come back feeling great. And we’ll take it one step at a time.” While the striker’s absence is a blow for Madrid, the club remains hopeful that he could recover in time for the return leg next week.

Unfortunately for Madrid, Mbappe is not the only key player missing. The club will also be without several other first-team figures, including Jude Bellingham, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, as well as Eder Militao, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos, Rodrygo, and Alvaro Carreras. In total, seven first-team players were absent from Los Blancos’ preparations, leaving the Spanish club facing the challenge of reshaping its lineup for one of the most demanding matches of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haaland returns to training for Manchester City

While Madrid struggles with injuries, Manchester City has received encouraging news regarding its own star striker. Haaland had raised concerns after missing the FA Cup victory over Newcastle last weekend. The Norwegian forward had also recently sat out a match against Leeds due to a minor knock.

However, City manager Pep Guardiola explained that the decision to leave Haaland out against Newcastle was a precaution rather than a sign of a serious injury. “I was not planning to play him,” Guardiola said before the match. “I would prefer him to have good training sessions than to travel and play just 10–15 minutes.”

The striker returned to training with his teammates shortly afterward, completing the session under Guardiola’s supervision and easing fears about his availability. Then came the update that could dramatically influence the Champions League encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haaland’s status revealed ahead of the Bernabeu clash

Reports from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the key detail regarding Haaland’s condition ahead of the match in Madrid. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Norwegian striker has rejoined full training with the Manchester City squad and “he’s fully expected to start at the Bernabeu.” That development represents a major boost for the Premier League champion heading into the high-stakes European clash.

Erling Haaland wasn’t confirmed by Pep Guardiola

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haaland has been in exceptional form this season, producing 29 goals and seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions. His physical presence and clinical finishing make him one of the most dangerous forwards in world soccer, particularly in knockout matches. For City, having him available significantly strengthens the team’s attacking options as they attempt to secure an advantage in the first leg.