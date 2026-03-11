Julián Álvarez delivers bold take on his Atlético Madrid future amid Barcelona and Arsenal links: ‘You never know’

Julián Álvarez was pointed out as the cornerstone of Atlético Madrid, as they decided to pay €75 million to Manchester City. Although he shined in his debut season by scoring 29 goals, he is not having his best campaign, no longer being an undisputed player for coach Diego Simeone. Because of this, the Argentine has been surrounded by rumors about a move to Barcelona or Arsenal, deciding to break the silence with some surprising statements.

After scoring a brace against Tottenham, Julián Álvarez faced questions about his future with Los Colchoneros next season. He responded, “Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy. I’m focused on the day-to-day, working to improve and give my all. I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful. The people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy.”

During the 2025-26 season, the Argentinean has been a well-known target for Barcelona and Arsenal. For that reason, Julián’s statements are not well-received among Los Colchoneros, while coach Diego Simeone and sporting director Mateu Alemany consider him a cornerstone. If the Gunners or the Blaugranas decide to chase him, they will need to pay around €150 million, as per Diario Sport.

Julián Álvarez may not have expressed a desire to leave Atletico Madrid, but his words left the door open to that possibility. Because of this, fans have expressed considerable frustration, as not only is he performing below expectations, but the rumors of his departure continue to grow. Nevertheless, coach Simeone keeps him as a regular in the rotation, as he already has 16 goals and stands as the team’s top scorer alongside Alexander Sorloth.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring against FC Barcelona.

Presidential candidate Laporta could push Julián away from Barcelona

Throughout the entire 2025-26 season, Julián Álvarez has reportedly been a priority target for Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco. Despite this, the Argentine is under contract with Atletico Madrid until 2030, making his departure considered quite complex. Although Barcelona seemed to keep him as a clear objective, the words of former president and candidate Joan Laporta could move his arrival away for next season.

“He’s a great player, and they say he’d fit into Barça’s system. He’s not a player worth breaking the bank for. First, he’d have to show his willingness to come, and it would have to be at a renewable price,” Joan Laporta said, via SER Catalunya. While he leaves the door open for a move, his comment on Álvarez not being worth breaking the bank for might distance Julián from joining Barcelona, as it could be perceived as a slight.

Taking advantage of these words, the Gunners could gain a foothold, as Atletico Madrid might be more open to negotiating with them, unlike with the Blaugranas, who are a direct rival in LaLiga. Because of this, Julián Álvarez could regain his prominence and become a key player for a team that truly considers him capable of leading a project or spearheading an attack.