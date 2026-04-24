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Kylian Mbappe in the middle as Jose Mourinho sends Real Madrid fans into frenzy as Benfica’s future hint raises eyebrows

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe (left) and Jose Mourinho (right)
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe (left) and Jose Mourinho (right)

With Kylian Mbappe at the center of a shifting project and Jose Mourinho stirring intrigue from afar, Real Madrid finds itself at a crossroads that could redefine its immediate future. The club has endured a difficult season, and the uncertainty around leadership has opened the door to speculation that reaches far beyond the bench.

A trophyless season and mounting discontent among the leadership have molded the situation at Real Madrid. Despite maintaining support from parts of the dressing room, current coach Alvaro Arbeloa has struggled to deliver consistent results.

Spanish journalist Jorge Picon suggests via X (formerly Twitter) that club president Florentino Perez is increasingly convinced that a managerial change is necessary, even if others within the board are not fully aligned. “There are some members of the board or people close to it who would like Arbeloa to stay… The problem for the coach is that right now Florentino Perez is the one who most clearly understands that a change in the position is necessary”, he wrote.

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As the search for a new manager intensifies, familiar names have resurfaced. Among them, Mourinho has quickly become one of the most discussed options. Currently managing Benfica, Mourinho has quietly positioned himself within reach of a dramatic return. Diario AS claims that his agent has made his availability clear, while a clause in his contract could allow him to leave with minimal financial complications.

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What did Jose Mourinho say about his Benfica future?

Behind the scenes, the situation took on another layer as Mourinho once again addressed his uncertain future at Benfica. The Portuguese coach confirmed that a decision on whether he stays or leaves will be made within a 10-day window after the season ends, leaving the door open for potential change.

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“When the season ends, we’ll have 10 days to decide whether to continue or part ways,” he said, leaving the door open for a potential exit. This brief but pointed statement has sparked excitement among Real Madrid supporters, who remember his previous spell as a period of intensity and silverware.

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It also signals that a decision on his future is imminent, aligning perfectly with Madrid’s own timeline for change. At a moment when the club is searching for stability, the Portuguese’s availability introduces both opportunity and risk.

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Mbappe’s role in a changing landscape

While the managerial discussion dominates headlines, the implications for Mbappe cannot be ignored. The French forward is already the focal point of Madrid’s long-term project, but any shift in leadership could alter how that project evolves. Recent social media posts even suggest that the Frenchman engaged with speculation online, subtly acknowledging the growing conversation.

Real Madrid&#039;s Alvaro Arbeloa and Kylian Mbappe

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, congratulates Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid for scoring.

Arbeloa dismissed the gesture, stating: “These are things I don’t even consider… It has no importance.” Still, the moment highlighted how closely the squad is tied to the unfolding narrative.  A manager like Mourinho, known for discipline and structure, would likely demand adjustments from every player, including the club’s biggest star.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
Mbappe’s reported backing of Mourinho’s Real Madrid return addressed by coach Arbeloa

Mbappe’s reported backing of Mourinho’s Real Madrid return addressed by coach Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa was asked about a social media “like” from Kylian Mbappe related to Jose Mourinho and his possible return to Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Jose Mourinho’s stance on romantic Real Madrid return reportedly emerges

Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Jose Mourinho’s stance on romantic Real Madrid return reportedly emerges

With Mbappe part of a star-filled squad that was expected to dominate, the growing noise around the Portuguese tactician has quickly become one of soccer’s biggest talking points.

José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

After Real Madrid’s disappointing season, Álvaro Arbeloa’s future at the club appears to be uncertain. In response, José Mourinho emerges as a clear candidate to lead the team. However, the Portuguese has reportedly not been contacted by Los Blancos.

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion on Portugal’s roster has drawn heavy criticism, his absence against Mexico was keenly felt. In light of this, José Mourinho has taken a subtle swipe at the national team, defending the veteran’s place in the starting lineup.

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