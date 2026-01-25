Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Serie A
Comments

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan in key Serie A game vs. AS Roma?

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during a Coppa Italia match.
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on during a Coppa Italia match.

AC Milan are set to visit AS Roma for Matchday 22 of the 2025-26 Serie A season, with the hosts coached by Gian Piero Gasperini. Ahead of such a pivotal matchup, many fans were surprised to see USMNT star Christian Pulisic left out of the starting lineup.

Pulisic will not start against Roma due to a technical decision. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to leave the American attacker on the bench while sticking with a tactical approach similar to the one used in Milan’s recent win 3-1 over Como, with the expectation that Pulisic could make an impact off the bench.

Looking for more versatile options up front, Allegri will be starting a two-man attack featuring Rafael Leão and Christopher Nkunku. Pulisic and recent signing Niclas Füllkrug are expected to begin the match among the substitutes, ready to be introduced as the game develops.

AC Milan currently sit second in the Serie A standings with 46 points, while Roma are close behind in third with 42. A win at the Stadio Olimpico would narrow the gap to league leaders Inter Milan, who sit atop the table with 52 points.

Manu Kone of AS Roma is challenged by Luka Modric of AC Milan.

Manu Kone of AS Roma is challenged by Luka Modric of AC Milan.

Pulisic and a tough start of 2026

During the opening stretch of the 2025-26 season, Pulisic emerged as AC Milan’s top scorer with 10 goals (Leao sits second with 8) and two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, setting expectations for a career-best year in terms of production. However, a muscular injury suffered while on international duty stalled his momentum, and his form has noticeably dipped since the calendar turned to 2026.

Advertisement
Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

see also

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

So far in 2026, Pulisic has been included in the squad for all six Serie A matches Milan have played, including Sunday’s clash against Roma. Still, he has started only three of those games (against Genoa, Fiorentina, and Lecce) despite being one of the team’s standout performers early in the season and earning the Serie A Player of the Month award in September.

Besides, Pulisic was limited to an 11-minute cameo after coming on in the 79th minute of a 1-0 win over Cagliari, then went unused in the victory over Como. He has yet to register a goal or assist in 2026, a drought he will be eager to snap if given an opportunity off the bench against Roma.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic may get a new teammate as AC Milan reportedly push hard for a Serie A defender for the 2026-27 season

Christian Pulisic may get a new teammate as AC Milan reportedly push hard for a Serie A defender for the 2026-27 season

Although AC Milan have managed to remain competitive this season under the leadership of Christian Pulisic, they continue to struggle defensively. For that reason, the Rossoneri are bidding to sign a Serie A defensive star for the 2026-27 season.

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

Is Christian Pulisic playing today? Confirmed lineups for AS Roma vs. AC Milan in Serie A clash

AC Milan are set to face AS Roma today, chasing a key victory to keep chasing Serie A leadership. Having clinched two victories in a row, the Rossoneri arrive in plein form with a renovated offense. In that sense, fans are keeping an eye on Christian Pulisic status ahead the game.

Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars receive stern 12-word warning about Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup selections, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

Christian Pulisic and USMNT stars receive stern 12-word warning about Mauricio Pochettino’s 2026 World Cup selections, and it includes Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe

Christian Pulisic’s role with the USMNT is once again under the microscope as the road to the 2026 World Cup narrows, but he is far from the only name feeling the tension.

Arne Slot’s tenure may already be decided as Liverpool reportedly move to line up a new head coach for 2026-27

Arne Slot’s tenure may already be decided as Liverpool reportedly move to line up a new head coach for 2026-27

Although Arne Slot led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, the coach is not having the best season with the team, stringing together a series of poor results. Given this, his future is uncertain, as the Reds have reportedly contacted another coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo