Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan in key Serie A game vs. AS Roma?

AC Milan are set to visit AS Roma for Matchday 22 of the 2025-26 Serie A season, with the hosts coached by Gian Piero Gasperini. Ahead of such a pivotal matchup, many fans were surprised to see USMNT star Christian Pulisic left out of the starting lineup.

Pulisic will not start against Roma due to a technical decision. Head coach Massimiliano Allegri opted to leave the American attacker on the bench while sticking with a tactical approach similar to the one used in Milan’s recent win 3-1 over Como, with the expectation that Pulisic could make an impact off the bench.

Looking for more versatile options up front, Allegri will be starting a two-man attack featuring Rafael Leão and Christopher Nkunku. Pulisic and recent signing Niclas Füllkrug are expected to begin the match among the substitutes, ready to be introduced as the game develops.

AC Milan currently sit second in the Serie A standings with 46 points, while Roma are close behind in third with 42. A win at the Stadio Olimpico would narrow the gap to league leaders Inter Milan, who sit atop the table with 52 points.

Pulisic and a tough start of 2026

During the opening stretch of the 2025-26 season, Pulisic emerged as AC Milan’s top scorer with 10 goals (Leao sits second with 8) and two assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, setting expectations for a career-best year in terms of production. However, a muscular injury suffered while on international duty stalled his momentum, and his form has noticeably dipped since the calendar turned to 2026.

So far in 2026, Pulisic has been included in the squad for all six Serie A matches Milan have played, including Sunday’s clash against Roma. Still, he has started only three of those games (against Genoa, Fiorentina, and Lecce) despite being one of the team’s standout performers early in the season and earning the Serie A Player of the Month award in September.

Besides, Pulisic was limited to an 11-minute cameo after coming on in the 79th minute of a 1-0 win over Cagliari, then went unused in the victory over Como. He has yet to register a goal or assist in 2026, a drought he will be eager to snap if given an opportunity off the bench against Roma.