Christian Pulisic watches club transfer plans shift as Alexander Sorloth and Leon Goretzka make decision on Milan move amid Robert Lewandowski rumors

Christian Pulisic will be paying close attention to what happens next at Milan, as the club prepares for a crucial summer rebuild. With Alexander Sorloth, Leon Goretzka, and Robert Lewandowski all linked in recent reports, the Italian giant appears determined to reshape the squad before next season begins.

After an uneven campaign, Milan is said to be targeting proven experience and immediate quality. According to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, the search for a striker remains central, while midfield reinforcement is also high on the agenda as the club plans for a likely return to European competition.

The report adds that Milan’s leadership wants to hand coach Massimiliano Allegri a more traditional centre-forward, a profile the squad has lacked in recent seasons. Attempts to use other attacking players in central roles have not fully solved the issue, leaving the club eager to act decisively this summer.

Several names have surfaced, but the message is clear: the Rossoneri want a striker who can score consistently and lead the line immediately. Lewandowski and Dusan Vlahovic were mentioned among possible options, though salary demands could complicate either move.

Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid

Lewandowski’s reputation remains enormous, but La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests his financial expectations sit above Milan’s preferred structure. That has encouraged the club to explore alternatives that may offer stronger overall value.

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The mystery decision revealed

The most significant development in La Gazzetta dello Sport’s latest reporting is that both Alexander Sorloth and Leon Goretzka have both given their approval to a potential summer move to Milan. While neither deal is complete, the signals are said to be positive.

For Massimiliano Allegri’s side, that would represent a major early statement in the transfer market. Landing two established internationals before pre-season would instantly strengthen both the attack and midfield.

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich in action during the UEFA Champions League.

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Sorloth is reportedly open to requesting a move from Atletico Madrid once the season ends. Goretzka, meanwhile, is said to be interested in the project but intends to wait until the campaign concludes before making a final choice.

Why Sorloth appeals to Milan

The Norwegian striker has become one of the most discussed names on the Serie A giant’s shortlist. He has scored regularly despite not always being a guaranteed starter, which has made him an attractive option for a club seeking efficiency and experience. This season, he has reportedly produced 17 goals in 48 appearances, a strong return considering his rotational role.

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As per La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan believes he could become a regular focal point in Serie A rather than a squad option. What’s more, Atletico Madrid could ask for around $47 million, though the Italian outfit hopes that figure may drop closer to $23-30 million plus bonuses depending on circumstances later in the summer.

Goretzka seen as midfield upgrade

Milan is also believed to be pushing for Leon Goretzka, who would bring experience, leadership, and Champions League pedigree. The German midfielder has long been admired and could arrive as a free transfer if he leaves Bayern Munich. The report states Milan has offered a three-year contract with an option for an additional season.

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That structure suggests the club sees him as an important part of the next cycle rather than a short-term gamble. At 31, the German international may still attract other offers, and that is why no final agreement is expected yet. Still, his reported approval gives Milan reason for optimism.