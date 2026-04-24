Christian Pulisic’s difficult 2026 takes new twist with worrying Milan renewal news

Christian Pulisic entered 2026 as one of Milan’s most trusted figures, but the season has taken an unexpected turn as questions grow around both his form and long-term future. The American forward has seen his momentum fade, and a fresh update from Milan suggests the current uncertainty may be deeper than many first believed.

For much of his time in Italy, Pulisic had earned a reputation as a dependable performer who delivered when needed. Now, with a lengthy goal drought and growing speculation around his future, the mood around the winger has changed dramatically at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Pulisic’s drop in output has become impossible to ignore. After ending last year strongly, the forward has failed to score for club or country throughout 2026, a run that has stretched for months and raised concern inside Casa Milan. The contrast with the first half of the season is striking.

Before the winter break, the American star was widely seen as one of Milan’s standout performers, regularly producing goals and decisive moments in big matches. His sharpness in front of goal helped carry the side through difficult periods. At one stage, he was even mentioned as one of the best performers in the league due to his consistency and influence.

Strahinja Pavlovic of AC Milan celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates Christian Pulisic and Davide Bartesaghi

Injuries and pressure add to the struggle

Injuries have reportedly played a part in his downturn, limiting rhythm and affecting confidence. Yet the problem now appears bigger than fitness alone, with his overall performances dipping alongside the lack of goals.

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Fans and pundits alike have noticed that Pulisic looks tense and less effective in matches, unable to impact games in the same way he did earlier in the season. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, added pressure may also be weighing heavily on the USMNT star.

For a player who has often thrived under expectation, this recent period has been unfamiliar territory. Instead of driving Milan forward, he is now battling to rediscover his best level.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

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The contract update that changes everything

As the goal drought deepens, attention has inevitably turned to Pulisic’s long-term future. According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic’s contract renewal at Milan is now further away than ever, with negotiations effectively frozen.

The newspaper reportedly described the situation as “the great freeze,” a phrase that captures the lack of movement between player and club. Another line stated: “The winger’s extension seemed imminent, but instead it has fallen through. Along with the goals.”

Pulisic remains under contract with Milan until the summer of 2027. The club also holds an option to extend the agreement by another year, potentially keeping him tied down until 2028.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

Even so, contract length does not remove the uncertainty. Players entering the final stretch of a deal often become the subject of transfer interest, and Milan may soon need to decide whether to renew, wait, or consider offers. The latest reports indicate there is no rush from either side. La Gazzetta dello Sport adds “neither the club nor the player’s agent are pushing to see each other again” anytime soon.

No longer untouchable?

Perhaps the most telling part of the update is the suggestion that Pulisic is no longer considered untouchable. Earlier in his Milan spell, he looked like a cornerstone of the project, but recent months have altered that perception.

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If the right proposal arrives, a sale could now be considered. Interest from the Premier League has reportedly not disappeared, meaning there may still be options should Milan choose a different path. That does not guarantee an exit, but it does show how quickly soccer situations can change. A player once central to future planning is now surrounded by doubt.